Va Deadline report that Skydance Television has begun development of an English television adaptation of the successful South Korean fantasy drama series Studio Dragon,‘Hotel del Luna’.Alison Schapker (‘Altered Carbon’) has signed on to produce and supervise the project as part of his agreement with Skydance.

Directed by Choong-hwan from a script by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, the mysterious Hotel Del Luna is located in Sel, but it’s not like any other hotel, as all its clients are ghosts. During the day the hotel receives human guests, however, at nightfall it is inhabited by the souls of ghosts.

Jang Man-wol is a young woman with stunning beauty, but short-tempered, suspicious, greedy, and cursed because she committed a sin years ago. She has been trapped running the hotel for a millennium and can only escape if she finds someone who has committed a sin worse than her own. His only problem is that he doesn’t remember what the sin he committed was.

On the other hand, Goo Chan-seong is the successful young assistant manager in a multinational hotel company, which has an OCD. His life changes dramatically when he unexpectedly becomes the new manager of the Hotel Del Luna, due to a deal his father made with Man-wol years ago. When he arrives at the hotel, he discovers the truth about his guests and meets an old friend who died a long time ago.

The series is one of the highest-rated Korean dramas of the past year, starring K-Pop superstar Lee Ji-eun and Yeo Jin-goo, along with Lee Do-hyun, Lee Tae-sun, Shin Jung-geun, Bae Hae -sun, Pyo Ji-hoon and Kang Mina. The series will be produced by CJ ENM’s Schapker, Miky Lee, Jinnie Cho and Hyun Park, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost of Skydance as executive producers.