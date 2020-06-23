For years racism in the United States has become a problem for many citizens, to the extent that it has killed the lives of different people of the African American race.

However, on May 25 it was the drop that spilled the glass, since George Floyd died at the hands of officer Derek Chauvin, who kept his knee on the right side of Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Since then, there have been different demonstrations that demand to be heard and that a change be made in the country, including worldwide.

These movements have been joined by different public figures and brands that seek to make a difference with small and large actions.

Now Sky has decided to join this movement and that is why it will add a warning in some movies to inform its users when a movie may contain racial profiling or may be offensive.

This will put a notice to up to 10 movies such as movies like « The Goonies », « Aladdin », « Aliens: The Return », the two versions of Disney’s « The Jungle Book », « Between pillos anda the game » and « The Lone Ranger ».

Brands modify their content against racism:

Netflix and HBO have chosen to show their support through their platforms.

While Netflix will present a collection on this movement, HBO chose to remove from its platform, films that give a racist image, with the film « Gone with the Wind » as one of the main ones.

On the other hand, Sephora announced that it will allocate 15 percent of the space on its store shelves to products owned by African-American people. Which made it the first retail brand to do so.

A similar case to band-aids is the new Crayola production, by including different colors to paint skin tones in its most commercial product.

Among the most talked about was the news that Quaker Oats is going to withdraw Aunt Jemima’s brand and logo from her 130 years on the market. This as a measure to advance racial equality, as the company explained in a statement.

And later the Uncle Ben’s brand has decided to follow these decisions and say goodbye to Uncle Ben to make way for a new market strategy free of racism.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299