‘Sky Rojo’ announces the premiere date of its second season

This March 19, ‘Sky Rojo’ was released on Netflix, a proposal by Álex Pina (‘La casa de papel’) and Esther Martínez Lobato (‘Vis a vis: El oasis’) which now announces a premiere date for its second season. Not two weeks have fans of this new series had to wait to see when Romeo’s “brides” return, to continue with their escape on July 23 on the aforementioned streaming platform.

They have broken the wheel, but the flight continues. The second season of #SkyRojo arrives on July 23. pic.twitter.com/4Rde8NtWit ? Sky Rojo (@skyrojo) March 29, 2021

Starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito, Yany Prado, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Asier Etxeandia and Enric Auquer, this adrenaline-pumping proposal whose first season has 8 episodes of 25 minutes, It has not been without controversy due to the approach of its plot. And it is that to the tone of this fiction, glued to comedy, and its rhythm so frenetic that it does not even stop breathing, a harsh background is added: that of prostitution and trafficking in women. In this regard, Pina himself confessed, in statements to eCartelera, that this proposal “may have the danger of trivializing but it makes you feel very beastly”. Along the same lines, Etxeandia stressed that the “voracious entertainment” of ‘Sky Rojo’ “has a shocking review below“and Sánchez pointed out that” if someone thinks that we are frivolizing, it is that they have not seen the series. “

A conflict that creeps

Contrary to what those viewers displeased with the way of approaching such a complicated subject think, all those involved in the series think that the bright colors, the action that does not stop and the comic points do not have to burden a reflection that is latent in history.

“Trafficking in women is a drama that no one wants to take much responsibility for,” emphasizes Espósito, highlighting how positive it is that ‘Sky Rojo’ gets into flour “without the need for it to be a documentary. He gives you that blow in the face from another place, which is not to indoctrinate“.