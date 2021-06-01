Sky Pool is a “bridge” between two buildings and with 148,000 liters of water at a height of 35 meters

Swimming pools that induce vertigo are always surprising, both for the sensation that the experience of using them produces and for the technical milestone of creating them. In London they have inaugurated one of the most particular, which is believed to be the first floating pool between two buildings. Measuring 15 meters long and 35 meters high, the Sky Pool is a pool worthy of admiration.

The Sky Pool has been designed by HAL Architects and it is a project that has been in the works for years, and in 2015 we echoed it. It is located in London (In London they are fans of spectacular swimming pools), specifically between two of the Embassy Gardens buildings. The Embassy Gradens is a mixed-use area (residences and offices) near the United States Embassy in London.

148,000 liters of water suspended

Going into more technical details of the pool, we are before a suspended pool at a height of 35 meters Over the surface. It is held in the air attached to two apartment buildings and its length is 15 meters (25 meters adding the “entrances” in both buildings). Inside? Nothing more and nothing less than 148,000 liters of water, in addition to the people who are swimming at all times.

The pool is made from a single piece of acrylic that achieves a thickness of 35 centimeters. This piece is embedded between the two buildings and secured by a steel frame that is located in the corners of the pool. The pool has to bear, in addition to the weight of the water and the people, the wind loads and swaying of the buildings.

How does the pool avoid fragmentation due to these movements? Apparently, the pool is not rigidly attached to the building, but leaves a safety space- Thanks to this the pool remains stable if the building moves. It is somewhat similar to what happens with bridges, which are not 100% rigidly coupled.

As a last detail, until building and assembling it has been a technical challenge. the pool was manufactured in Colorado, USA. From there it was transported to Texas by road and then crossed the Atlantic Ocean by boat to the Netherlands. From the Netherlands he took another boat to London and went up the River Thames. Finally she was transferred in a huge truck closing streets and traffic lights to be able to be transported. A 750-ton crane was in charge of placing it on the buildings.

Via | BBC

More information | Reynolds Polymer and HAL