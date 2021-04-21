‘Sky’: Alaba decides for Real Madrid and will sign for five seasons

Goodbye to Sergio Ramos?
The Austrian player David Alaba has finally opted for Real Madrid and will sign with the Whites for five seasons, until 2026, according to the German channel Sky Sport reported on Tuesday. Alaba, still a Bayern Munich footballer, is one of the most valuable footballers on the market who will be released next June. The news leaves Sergio Ramos in a bad way, who has not yet accepted the white club’s downward offer to renew his relationship with Madrid.
The 28-year-old versatile professional will soon sign his contract with Real Madrid, explained the aforementioned German media. With a market value of € 55 million, Austrian international David Alaba is set to become the most valuable zero-cost signing in football history.
Alaba & Lewandowski: most valuable zero-cost transfers ever
35 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace
34 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Liverpool
33 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million
& copy imago images
From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool
32 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy
31 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From PSG to Manchester United
30 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to AS Roma
29 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF
28 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Marseille to Brescia
27 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Atlético de Madrid to Inter
26 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Nice to Marseille
25 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to West Ham United
24 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Dnipro to Sevilla FC
23 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to Juventus
22 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy Getty Images
From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan
21 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value € 20M
& copy Getty Images
From Athletic to Juventus
20 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Leverkusen
19 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Real Madrid to Inter
18 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million
& copy imago images
From Porto to Al Rayyan SC
17 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Liverpool
16 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million
& copy imago images
From Porto to Atlético de Madrid
15 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 million
& copy Getty Images
From Anzhi to Chelsea
14 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M
& copy imago images
From Chelsea to Arsenal
13 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million
& copy imago images
From PSG to Dortmund
12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Manchester United to PSG
11 | Luis Suarez | 2020 | Market value: € 28 M
& copy imago images
From FC Barcelona to Atlético de Madrid
10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 million
& copy TM / imago images
From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo
9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 million
& copy imago images
From Liverpool to Juventus
8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M
& copy imago images
From Real Madrid to Everton
7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M
& copy imago images
From PSG to Juventus
6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M
& copy Getty Images
From Bayern Munich to Chelsea
5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Arsenal to Juventus
4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich
3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M
& copy imago images
From Lazio to Inter
2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M
& copy imago images
From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich
1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M
& copy imago images
Bayern Munich>?
Alaba will succeed in this ranking of the most outstanding free transfers ever to his still Bayern partner Robert Lewandowski, who came free in 2014 to the Bavarian team from Borussia Dortmund with a market value of 50 million euros.
David Alaba joined Bayern Munich in 2008
David Alaba, whose contract ends in June 2021, has played for Bayern since 2008 when he reached the lower ranks of the German team. The 77 times international with Austria accumulates a total of 427 appearances with the Bundesliga champion.
The 28-year-old defender is one of the most valuable defenders of the moment, in addition to occupying the third place in the ranking of the highest valued professionals who end their contract in 2021.
Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021
25 Luka Modric – Real Madrid – Market value: € 10 million
& copy imago images
Data updated on March 30, 2021
24 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m
& copy imago images
23 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m
& copy imago images
22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m
& copy imago images
21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 million
& copy imago images
20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 M
& copy imago images
19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 million
& copy imago images
18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M
& copy imago images
17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 M
& copy imago images
16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M
& copy imago images
15 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 14 M
& copy imago images
14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M
& copy TM / imago images
13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M
& copy imago images
12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M
& copy imago images
11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M
& copy imago images
10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M
& copy imago images
9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M
& copy imago images
8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M
& copy imago images
7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M
& copy imago images
6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M
& copy imago images
5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35m
& copy imago images
4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M
& copy imago images
3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55 M
& copy imago images
2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m
& copy imago images
1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M
& copy imago images
Homepage