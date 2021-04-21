‘Sky’: Alaba decides for Real Madrid and will sign for five seasons

Goodbye to Sergio Ramos?

The Austrian player David Alaba has finally opted for Real Madrid and will sign with the Whites for five seasons, until 2026, according to the German channel Sky Sport reported on Tuesday. Alaba, still a Bayern Munich footballer, is one of the most valuable footballers on the market who will be released next June. The news leaves Sergio Ramos in a bad way, who has not yet accepted the white club’s downward offer to renew his relationship with Madrid.

The 28-year-old versatile professional will soon sign his contract with Real Madrid, explained the aforementioned German media. With a market value of € 55 million, Austrian international David Alaba is set to become the most valuable zero-cost signing in football history.

Alaba & Lewandowski: most valuable zero-cost transfers ever

35 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million

From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace

34 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million

From Schalke 04 to Liverpool

33 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million

From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool

32 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M

From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy

31 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From PSG to Manchester United

30 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From Arsenal to AS Roma

29 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF

28 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

From Marseille to Brescia

27 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

From Atlético de Madrid to Inter

26 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

From Nice to Marseille

25 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

From Arsenal to West Ham United

24 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

From Dnipro to Sevilla FC

23 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

From Real Madrid to Juventus

22 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million

From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan

21 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value € 20M

From Athletic to Juventus

20 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million

From Chelsea to Leverkusen

19 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million

From Real Madrid to Inter

18 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million

From Porto to Al Rayyan SC

17 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million

From Chelsea to Liverpool

16 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 million

From Porto to Atlético de Madrid

15 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 million

From Anzhi to Chelsea

14 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M

From Chelsea to Arsenal

13 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million

From PSG to Dortmund

12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million

From Manchester United to PSG

11 | Luis Suarez | 2020 | Market value: € 28 M

From FC Barcelona to Atlético de Madrid

10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 million

From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo

9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 million

From Liverpool to Juventus

8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M

From Real Madrid to Everton

7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M

From PSG to Juventus

6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M

From Bayern Munich to Chelsea

5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M

From Arsenal to Juventus

4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich

3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

From Lazio to Inter

2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M

From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich

1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M

Bayern Munich>?

Alaba will succeed in this ranking of the most outstanding free transfers ever to his still Bayern partner Robert Lewandowski, who came free in 2014 to the Bavarian team from Borussia Dortmund with a market value of 50 million euros.

David Alaba joined Bayern Munich in 2008

David Alaba, whose contract ends in June 2021, has played for Bayern since 2008 when he reached the lower ranks of the German team. The 77 times international with Austria accumulates a total of 427 appearances with the Bundesliga champion.

The 28-year-old defender is one of the most valuable defenders of the moment, in addition to occupying the third place in the ranking of the highest valued professionals who end their contract in 2021.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Luka Modric – Real Madrid – Market value: € 10 million

Data updated on March 30, 2021

24 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

23 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 million

20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 M

19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 million

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 M

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

& copy imago images

& copy imago images

14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35m

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55 M

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

