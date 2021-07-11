Skupski and Krawczyk win in Wimbledon final

07/11/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The British Neal skupski, number 18 of the ATP and the American player Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA beat in the final of Wimbledon in one hour and twenty-two minutes by 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (1) to the british Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury, number 215 of the WTA and number 11 of the WTA respectively. With this result, the tennis players become the Wimbledon champions.

The defeated pair did not manage to break serve at all, while the winners, for their part, did it twice. In addition, Skupski and Krawczyk had a 71% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 80% of the service points, while their opponents’ data is 59% effective, 3 double faults and 60% points obtained at service.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 46 couples face each other.