Skupski and Krawczyk snatch final place from Zhang and Peers

07/10/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

The British tennis player Neal skupski, number 18 of the ATP and the American Desirae Krawczyk, number 17 of the WTA won by 3-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 7-5 in two hours and twenty-eight minutes to the Chinese tennis player Shuai zhang and the australian player John peers, numbers 48 and 24 of the WTA in the semifinals of Wimbledon. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the Wimbledon final.

The statistics about the match show that the winners managed to break the serve once, in the first serve they were 65% effective, committed 3 double faults and achieved 68% of the service points. As for Zhang and Peers, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, their effectiveness was 74%, they committed 5 double faults and got 68% of their service points.

In the final, the winners will meet the British Harriet Dart Y Joe salisbury tomorrow Sunday from 17:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) face a total of 46 couples. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.