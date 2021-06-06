Skupski and Guarachi Mathison remain at the gates of the Roland-Garros semifinals

06/06/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

The dutch Demi Schuurs Y Wesley koolhof, number 10 of the WTA and number 13 of the ATP respectively won in one hour and twenty minutes by 4-6, 6-3 and 10-5 the british tennis player Ken skupski already the Chilean tennis player Alexa Guarachi Mathison, numbers 61 and 15 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break the serve 3 times to their rivals, while the winners also managed it 3 times. Likewise, Schuurs and Koolhof achieved 81% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 67% of the service points, while their opponents achieved an 82% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 64% of the service points.

In the semifinals, Schuurs and Koolhof will meet the winners of the match that will face Elena Vesnina Y Aslan Karatsev against Rajeev ram Y Nicole melichar.

The tournament takes place in Paris between June 4 and 10 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 16 couples face each other.