Skullcandy Jib True: complete true wireless at a scandal price

Cute, available in three colors, with great autonomy and at a surprising price. So are the, at the moment, the latest Skullcandy true wireless headphones.

Skullcandy adds the Jib True to its extensive catalog of 100% wireless headphones. They are very simple to use, comfortable and cheap ‘helmets’, but with all the sound quality and features of much more expensive models.

Wide autonomy

The Jib True offer up to 22 hours of autonomy (6 hours using their own batteries plus an additional 16 hours through the charging case) and have different controls: call control, tracks and volume, activation of the virtual assistant, dual microphones and the possibility to use each headset independently.

Resistant

They have an IPX4 protection index, so they are immune to sweat and water, that is, they are perfect for practicing both indoor and outdoor sports. Its noise-isolating adjustment, which prevents the outside sounds from entering your ears, allows you to enjoy a great listening experience.

Skullcandy Jib True: 49.99 euros (price as of February 2021)

www.skullcandy.eu