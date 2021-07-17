Skullcandy Hesh ANC: headphones as comfortable as they are accommodated

Very light, wireless, tuned for bass and designed to suppress or amplify ambient noise as appropriate…. They paint very well. How do they perform on a day-to-day basis?

Physically, the Hesh ANC look almost identical to their Hesh 3 Wireless branded siblings, save for a few details. They have a satin finish that, depending on your taste, can be elegant or nondescript. Weighing just 227 grams (remarkably light compared to other models in its segment) and with tilting, rotating and retractable cups, they come standard with a lined nylon carry bag to make such compactness a reality in mobile mode.

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC show a solid construction, with good quality plastic. The oval-shaped cups are slightly angled, which makes it easy to adapt to the ears. The padding feels less dense compared to other more expensive Skullcandy headphones, but it is enough.

The headband expands and the top of the band is padded, giving them an excellent propensity to fit snugly on the head. They transmit security once they are on, come on, it does not seem that they are going to fall.

They don’t cause much ear fatigue even after a couple of hours of continuous listening, however they do generate some sweat. At this point it should be remembered that it is always advisable to give your ears a break every 1.5 hours, whether with these Skullcandy or with the cheapest or expensive ones that may go through your head.

Driving

They integrate four large buttons on the right earcup, covered with rubber and with pressure points: global on / off, ANC, volume, Siri / Google Assistant and track and phone call management, all based on time or number Of times that you push them, and in the way in which you are. As we say, they are foldable headphones. Charging is done through a USB-C port and includes a standard 3.5mm jack connector.

Codec compatibility

They come with standard SBC and AAC; without aptX. In Android devices (smartphones and tablets) there is a certain lag between the image and the sound that comes from it.

Autonomy

In our tests they have fulfilled their promises of about 22 hours of uninterrupted operation in about eight sessions on average. Always with a medium / high audio level and with ANC active. If you opt for a medium / low volume level use mode and without ANC, they reach 35 hours. All this data is spectacular, as is even more so the confirmed fact that after just 10 minutes of charging, you have Hesh ANC for 3.5 hours or only Hesh for 5. A full charge only takes 100 minutes. If your battery runs out or because you want to, you can use them with a cable thanks to the aforementioned 3.5 mm audio port.

ANC

The active ambient noise cancellation (ANC) technology in these headphones does its job worthily, although in the vast majority of cases a very slight background noise is perceived. All those external noises that are continuous and thunderous, become almost imperceptible; but almost. The louder they are, the better they are caught by the Hesh ANC microphones; if they go down in tone, their work is complicated.

The intervention of the ANC technology does not interfere with the overall quality of the reproduction, which is appreciated and is not common in headphones in the price range of these Skullcandy. What’s more, we liked the way the voices amplify when, with the ANC activated and we have paused the music, they speak to us. Switching between ANC on and ambient mode only requires pressing a button on the headphones themselves, very easy and fast.

Phone calls

If they call you or want to call someone and you find yourself outside, the Hesh ANC will pick up too much ambient noise. Not that it seriously impairs understanding, but the voice does not come across as clearly as it does indoors, where conversations improve dramatically.

Audio quality

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC arrive from the factory with a very well cared for voluntary tuning. Its bass response is generous but always respecting the tonal richness both in the normal volume range and at a high point; if the volume is exaggerated, there are losses of definition. Mid levels are reproduced with pleasant quality and clarity; the voices are very natural and separate very well from the musical instruments. These are separated from each other with solvency but without exaggeration and also without dispersing.

The highs never sound shrill, even at high volumes, but they lack a bit of consistency.

Generally speaking, Skullcandy has chosen for its Hesh ANC a dynamic of boosting the low and high frequencies to achieve a good balance between bass and sharpness. Indeed, the basses receive preferential treatment and the highs also offer a good dose of sharpness but without sounding too bright. The vocal clarity is more than decent for most parts.

Gadget opines

Wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are not usually low-priced products if it is effective. However, Skullcandy has made a fairly inexpensive option with its Hesh ANC. The sound they produce is clear and natural, and although it is not as bright and full as the Crusher Evo, they are perfect for movies, series and to enjoy music without much fussiness.

The fit of these headphones is optimal, mainly for small to medium sized heads. They are light, very well adjustable and solid.

Autonomy is undoubtedly one of its main virtues; and the fast charge mode is even more so. When we talk about comfort of use, it is a detail, more than important, decisive.

The combination of ANC and passive noise isolation make for a pleasant immersion in music; it does not reach the level of other headphones that we all have in mind but, of course, these do not have a 1 as the first digit in their price.

Without any relevant flaws, the only one but that we appreciate in the Skullcandy Hesh ANC is that they do not risk anything: sober design, good audio quality, effective ANC… All this, without more; without taking a ‘wild’ jump to see what happens. Its price is very good but it is not a bargain. Hence, they compete as ‘one more’ in an ANC headphone market that counts its candidates by the dozen. Because not everyone considers the ANC as a sine qua non to decide on a model. That said, if you are looking for comfortable and light headphones, you like your music to be reproduced pleasantly full of bass and autonomy is a mandatory condition, go for the Hesh ANC.

129 euros (price as of July 2021)

www.skullcandy.com

We also likeBluetooth 5.0, with what that means in terms of a wide and stable connection. With Tile, to locate them in case you can’t find them. The ears are comfortably ‘enclosed’ in the padding.We don’t like it eitherNo possibility of equalization. Managing the physical buttons needs your training. They do not prove IP resistance.