Skullcandy Hesh ANC and Hesh EVO: Foldable Bluetooth Wireless Headphones in Two Options

The Hesh ANC integrate Active Noise Canceling technology; The Hesh Evo offer a more refined sound.

The new additions to the Hesh line come with all the features fans of the line know, including Bluetooth wireless technology, call, track and volume control, and guaranteed maximum durability. Another of its strengths is the refined acoustics and its foldable design, continuing the tradition of being headphones that fit perfectly in urban life. Both models have built-in Tile locating technology.

Hesh ANC

Skullcandy’s new Hesh ANC makes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology accessible at an affordable price. This model is designed for long listening sessions, with a time of up to 22 hours with ANC activated and fast charging, obtaining 3 hours of battery with only a 10 minute charge. They have an ambient mode that deactivates the ANC without affecting the quality of what is being heard.

Price: 129.99 euros

Hesh EVO

For a seamless and simple experience, the Hesh Evo has all the features that represent an evolution in the line, including the guarantee of a refined premium sound for four generations. The battery offers up to 36 hours of battery life and fast charging for 3 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. They integrate a lot of technology but very easy to use and on the go, since the model has a travel case for better portability.

Price: 99.99 euros

www.skullcandy.eu