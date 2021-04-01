Skullcandy Crusher Evo: headphones that literally vibrate

With the Crusher Evo you will feel the bass like never before and you will be able to enjoy the progressive and customizable audio technology through the Skullcandy app

Skullcandy launches the Crusher Evo, headphones that offer an immersive listening experience never before seen thanks to two major technological advances: an enhanced version of Skullcandy’s proprietary sensory haptic bass and Audiodo’s custom sound, a customizable progressive audio technology through from the Skullcandy app.

Haptic sensory basses

They have long been the distinguishing feature of the Crusher collection and are renowned for being the only ones to provide this sound experience. The new Crusher Evo take this experience to another level thanks to the generation of multidimensional haptic vibrations and a wider range of low frequencies.

Custom sound

In addition to the enhancements to the enveloping haptic bass, Skullcandy has joined forces with the Swedish firm Audiodo to offer personalized sound: a totally revolutionary functionality with which users can adjust the Crusher Evo to the characteristics of their own ear.

In this way, it is enough for the user to connect their headphones to the Skullcandy app and perform a quick sound test so that the headphones adjust to their personalized hearing profile, both in the right and left ear. Audiodo technology automatically adjusts the incoming audio to optimize the sound of the headphones to the profile of each user. The result is incredible, to the point that users are able to distinguish layers and sounds that they have never heard before.

Other functions

In addition, the Crusher Evo include a large number of functions designed to keep up with all those who consume music on a daily basis, such as:

Long-lasting battery with an autonomy of 40 hours. Fast charging technology that allows 4 hours of playback with only 10 minutes of charge. All functions controllable directly from the helmets. Users can answer calls, change tracks, adjust volume, and activate their device’s native assistant (Google, Siri, etc.) without having to touch the phone. Built-in Tile ™ technology allows users to “call your Crusher Evo ”to easily locate them in case of loss or loss. Flat folding design with maximum space optimization for total portability. Urban-inspired carrying case. Auxiliary cable for connection without Bluetooth (for example, to watch or listen to content from the console of an airplane).

