Skoda will launch three new electric before 2023

A few days ago Skoda has revealed the strategy to follow for enter the top five of European manufacturers by 2030 in a plan that he has dubbed NEXT LEVEL. The manager of this strategy has been the CEO of the Czech firm, Thomas Schäfer, who has announced that the company’s portfolio will grow with the incorporation of three new 100% electric models.

Thus, it is very promising news, especially after our first contact with the new Skoda ENYAQ iV, in which we were able to verify the good work of Skoda in its first electric with the permission of the Citigo iV, thus putting in a tough position to its Volkswagen cousin, the ID.4. The other reason why it is extremely interesting is because those three electric they will be smaller and cheaper than the mentioned ENYAQ, and although Schäfer has not explained anything else, it is to be expected that one of them will be the answer to the Volkswagen ID.3 and CUPRA Born, thus opening the door to the entry of a new electric generation in the Volkswagen Group for the B segment with the remaining two.

More electric for Europe and low cost for emerging countries

With the above in mind, Skoda intends that by the end of the decade between 50% and 70% of its sales correspond to electric vehicles, which are not electrified, this proportion depending on the evolution of the market, in addition to reducing their total carbon dioxide emissions by half with the help of this wider electrical and electrified range.

However, if the European buyer intends to seduce him with greater zero-emission options, the Another fundamental pillar to strengthen sales figures is based on emerging markets like those of India, North Africa or Russia. With this greater globalization of the brand, it is expected to sell 1.5 million units per year, thus playing an important role in the development (or rather adaptation) of specific models for those countries, as is the case of the one just presented. Skoda Kushaq, a 4.23-meter-long B-SUV built on the MQB-A0 platform and which is part of the brand’s INDIA 2.0 program, being manufactured in the Asian country itself.

Likewise, between these two main lines are others such as the commitment to the sale of their models through virtual dealerships on the internet, a modality that is already offered in some countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as the simplification of the charging process at the more than 210,000 points available throughout Europe or the creation of an electric mobility hub in your native country, among others.