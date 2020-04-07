Škoda, the Czech car brand, could arrive in Mexico very soon, making Volkswagen Group the first to market all its firms in the country

Škoda is a brand of cars czech belonging to Volkswagen Group, and that currently only markets vehicles in Chile and Colombia in the American continent, however, it has great popularity in Europe due to the wide range of vehicles it offers and which are characterized by having extremely attractive models in design and performance.

Volkswagen Group seeks to make all its brands profitable, that is why it has 8 car brands that have a presence around the world: Audi, Bentley, MAN Truck & Bus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, SEAT, Y Škoda.

Škoda has gained ground on the Asian continent, mainly in China and India, making its sales grow to a great extent, as it does in the European market.

According to the portal Autocosmos.com, the automotive brand is carrying out an ambitious plan that, in the first instance, consists of drastically expanding its range of vehicles. Just for 2022, it is planned add 30 new models.

Some of these models will be totally new, while many others will be renewed generations, ten of which will be partially or totally electrified.

After expanding its car offering, Škoda will seek to expand and reach more markets in order to overcome the 2 million vehicle barrier annually by 2030.

In Latin America, Škoda aims to expand its range of models in Chile and Colombia, in addition to reaching Mexico, with the aim of reducing export costs. If this plan were to materialize, it could be predicted that the brand would be highly successful due to the excellent value for money of their models.

