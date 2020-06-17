It also offers six other engines, three Diesel and as many gasoline

The aesthetic changes of the Czech saloon are subtle

The new Skoda Superb 2020 is the update of the current generation of the saloon, and it has its point of interest in the landing of the plug-in hybrid variant. It has a combined power of 218 horsepower and an autonomy in 100% electric mode of 55 kilometers.

The new Skoda Superb 2020 It is the restyling of the model that has been on sale since the middle of the present decade, or what is the same, of its third generation. The first generation of the Superb, as we know it, arrived in 2001, although the name was born in 1934 with a vehicle so named that remained in production until 1949. Today, the saloon representing the Czech house share platform with Volkswagen Passat, whose last update is also recent, and debuts a plug-in hybrid variant that debuted at the same time as the Skoda Citigo iV.

SKODA SUPERB 2020: OUTDOOR

As it is only an aesthetic update, its dimensions remain practically unchanged, and measures 4.87 meters long in the five-door version, while the family Combi remains at 4.86; with a 625-liter boot in the case of the first and 660 liters in the case of the second. Of course, these capacities decrease significantly in the plug-in hybrid variants, which are the most notable novelty of this updating and which remain at 485 and 510 liters respectively.

As for the aesthetics, changes in the optics are appreciated, now with LED technology, and in the larger grill. There are also variations in the rear, where the word Skoda gains prominence, and in the wheels, of new design and 18 and 19 inches. The Czech brand also announces two new body colors, Crystal Black and Race Blue.

SKODA SUPERB 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the new Skoda Superb 2020 It presents occasional aesthetic changes, while the size of the touch screen that presides over the center console depends on the chosen multimedia system. Those known as Bolero and Amundsen they offer an eight-inch, while the third goes up to 9.2 inches. However, the highlight of the latter is the presence of elements such as the gesture control system, a DVD player, hard drive and 4G wireless connection. What does not change is the compatibility with the protocols Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, present in all three systems, while the instrument panel can optionally equip the 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit.

SKODA SUPERB 2020: EQUIPMENT

The new Skoda Superb It presents five different finishes, which are the Active, the Ambition, the Style, the Sportline and the Laurin & Klement. From the first of these, elements such as the Climatronic air conditioning system, the mirror with automatic anti-glare position adjustment, the heated and electronically adjustable exterior mirrors with anti-glare function, the front and rear parking sensors and the braking function are offered as standard. automatic. We can add as an option matrix lights, capable of providing the maximum amount of light possible without dazzling other drivers. In addition, we must highlight aids such as the active speed programmer capable of adjusting the saloon speed to the maximum allowed, called Predictive Cruise Control, and which joins others such as city emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, the Blind spot vehicles or semi-automatic parking system.

SKODA SUPERB 2020: MECHANICAL

The star version of the new Skoda Superb 2020 is the plug-in hybrid, which incorporates the sub-brand iV to its official name. The thermal part is carried out by a 1.4-liter, 156-horsepower gasoline engine, which adds its good work to a 115-electric drive to deliver joint power of 218 horses. The battery that supplies the electrified part of the mechanics is 13 kilowatt hours, and is responsible for the vehicle being capable of cover up to 55 kilometers without emitting CO2, allowing you to wear the DGT zero label. Recharging it can be done in three and a half hours using a 3.6 kilowatt power outlet. In addition, the gearbox associated with the engine is a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Starting in mid-2020, the E-Noise system was released, capable of reproducing the sound of a combustion engine at a low frequency that increases as it accelerates.

The # ŠKODASuperbiV and # ŠKODAOctaviaiV plug-in hybrids are our first models to incorporate the E-noise audio system. The sound resembles that of a combustion engine, with low frequencies that increase as speed increases. #eMobility pic.twitter.com/MeOPNqBEWV – ŠKODA Spain News (@skoda_es) June 17, 2020

The Skoda Superb 2020 It also has a wide range of conventional mechanics, with three gasoline options and as many Diesel options. The first are a 1.5 TSI of 150 horses and two 2.0 TSI, one of 190 horses and another of 272. In the case of diesel mechanics, the access point is marked by the 1.6 TDI of 120 horses, while above 2.0-liter TDI remain, with 150 and 190 horses respectively. Depending on the version chosen, we can choose between six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic, in addition to the front or all-wheel drive system. Firstly, 190 and 272 horse gasoline and 120 and 190 horse diesel are put up for sale.

SKODA SUPERB 2020: PRICES

The Skoda Superb It has a starting price in Spain of 31,590 euros, a figure that corresponds to the saloon version. In the case of the family model, the Combi, the initial cost is 32,690 euros. The Skoda Superb IV, the plug-in hybrid, stands at 31,900 euros. We also have, and for the first time, the Skoda Superb Scout, the most adventurous version, which can be obtained from 44,990 euros in the case of the 190-horsepower Diesel version and from 45,990 euros in the case of the 272-horsepower gasoline version.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/17/2020 The Skoda Superb iV debuts the E-Noise system. 07/10/2019 The new Skoda Superb 2020 is presented.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard