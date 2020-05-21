It is the seventh Skoda apprentice project

Initially the car was going to be presented in June

The Skoda Scala Spider is the latest project of the Czech brand apprentices. It is the convertible version of the brand’s compact. After a two-month hiatus due to Covid-19, the project has been resumed, although its planned presentation date, in June, will be delayed.

The Skoda Scala is the current compact car from the Czech brand, and at the moment it only has a body. The normal thing is that it continues like this, but one cannot help but be deluded when seeing the project that the apprentices of the Czech firm have in their hands, again those in charge of presenting a prototype which this time is going to be the convertible version of the Scala.

Under the name of Skoda Scala Spider A first teaser of a vehicle with a similar concept to that of the Porsche 911 Speedster has been revealed. In other words, a convertible whose rear end is characterized by the presence of two humps that take the place of the rear seats. The car is also supposed to have a roof hidden somewhere, although it is still unknown whether the opening and closing system will be automated or manual.

From the unveiled teaser it can also be deduced that the car has a clear sporty orientation, at least in terms of design. There are some tires large size and very low profile tires, in addition to a rear where a single exhaust port appears in the central position reminiscent of that of the Renault Mégane R.S.

The Skoda Scala Spider It will be the result of the seventh edition of this exhibition of capabilities of the brand’s apprentices, which in other years has resulted in the most curious vehicles such as the Skoda Sunroq, the cabrio version of the Karoq.

In principle, the presentation of the Skoda Scala Spider in the month of June, but the stoppage caused by Covid-19 has delayed the project. It will be precisely in the sixth month of the year when Skoda students start working on the final phase of the project, which is precisely the construction of the vehicle. This will be carried out with all the necessary measures that ensure the safety and health of all those involved.

