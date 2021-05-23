Škoda Octavia Touring Sport (TS), the most popular rally car of the early 1960s

In 1956 the time had come for Škoda will return to international motorsport. And it was immediately prestigious, because the Mladá Boleslav manufacturer would compete in the Monte Carlo Rally for the first time since 1949. The machine of choice? The Škoda Octavia Touring Sport (TS), a car that, in the later course of history, would also help the Czech firm to achieve numerous successes in other international rallies. If you want to enjoy an entertaining journey through time, read on.

The 1960s were a hectic decade, especially in central and eastern Europe. Taking advantage of the cautious opening of Czechoslovakia and its success in competition, Škoda had a good way of promoting its new models. The long distance rallies they served as endurance tests for both man and machine, and the increasingly powerful and fast rally cars ensured thrilling races. Back then, competing in motorsports required minimal investment.

For this reason, many teams modified their vehicles themselves, while others were already in charge of doing it from the factory itself, as is the case with the Škoda Octavia TS. It was about a simple, solid and reliable car which proved to be powerful enough to lead the competition, thus continuing the Škoda tradition of fast and practical vehicles that began in the mid-1930s with the Rapid. Because before, the cars that ran on the tracks were almost identical to the one that took you to work.

Škoda Octavia (1959)

The original Octavia was on sale from 1959 to 1964. The first version of the model had a 1,089 cc four-cylinder gasoline engine, which initially produced 40 hp and, after increasing the compression in 1961, it finally reached the 42 hp. Later, the engine was fitted with a new intake manifold and piston baffles, modifications that improved power delivery up to the 50 hp at 5,500 rpm, while the maximum torque of 74.5 Nm, it was reached at a speed of just 3,500 rpm.

In the Octavia TS, on the other hand, there were two displacements and therefore two performance variants at the same time (from 1960 to 1964): Octavia TS and Octavia TS 1200. The production of the modernized Octavia and Felicia began in 1961, and the brand offered both models in version “Super”. For this variant, the Czech manufacturer increased the displacement to 1,221 cc to achieve 47 hp power. But thanks to a higher compression ratio, the Octavia TS 1200 shown in January 1962 generated 55 hp at 5,100 rpm and 86.2 Nm at 3,500 rpm.

Among private customers, the model became a popular project vehicle: with appropriate technical modifications and sufficient experience, the power of the block could be practically increased to 100 hp. More than 2,270 units of the Octavia TS and Octavia TS 1200 they left the Mladá Boleslav production line during its five years of life. For a car destined to compete on the mountain roads, coming from the Eastern Europe of the 1950s, they were figures much more than worthy.

Although the Octavia TS 1200 was 20 kilograms heavier than the Felicia convertible – weighing in at 920 kg-, the company claimed its identical performance with the same gasoline consumption. The car reached speeds of up to 130 km / h and swallowed 9.1 l / 100 km on average. The gears of the four-speed manual gearbox were synchronized from second to fourth; To put in first, you had to adjust the revolutions of the engine with that of the transmission, also known as doing the double clutch.

Cars modified for rally use featured 15-inch sheet metal wheels wrapped in Barum tires, while on those snowy and icy sections they used studded tires signed by Michelin. From the first rallies, the Octavia proved to be a natural competitor in the small displacement touring car group. This was noticed not only by the Scandinavian teams, but also by the participants from Austria, Poland and Greece. His decision to use the inexpensive vehicle from the Czech Republic paid off.

In 1961, the Finnish couple formed by Esko Keinänen Y Rainer Eklund it took sixth place in the general classification and first place in its class in Monaco. A year later, 16 teams of pilots from eight countries participated in the Monte Carlo Rally with the Octavia. As in the previous year, Keinänen dominated the class and won in front of four Alfa Romeos. At the Thousand Lakes Rally, he outpaced almost all competitors, with the exception of Pauli Toivonen in the Citroën DS19, although he managed to finish second overall.

Škoda Octavia TS 1200 at the Monte Carlo Rally (1962)

In 1963, the Octavia TS was able to continue its successful series. Won his class for the third time in Monaco, this time with the Norwegian duo Gjölberg Y Karlan on board. He also drove with great success in Finland, as on ice and snow, Keinänen brought the car to fourth place in the overall standings. What’s more, Josef Vidner Y Bohuslav Staněk ranked first in the “up to 1,300 cc” class in the Tour d’Europe, and they were also able to finally finish in an excellent fifth position in the overall ranking.

The lightweight and maneuverable Octavia TS also repeatedly outperformed international competition over the next several years. Among the most famous Czech drivers of the Octavia Touring Sport and the TS 1200 are the brothers Jaroslav and Václav Bobek, Jiří Srnský, Vladimír Hubáček, Miroslav Fousek, Zdeněk Mráz and Leopold Lancman, among others. A legacy that continued in the 1980s with the 130 RS accompanied by Favorit, continued in the 90s with the Felicia and the Octavia WRC, and that in this XXI century is maintained by the Fabia.

In 1964, the Octavia was replaced by the 1000MB / 1100MB. Škoda ushered in a new era in which its models would house the engine at the rear, right where one would expect to find the boot. The new powertrain concept would not be officially used in rallying during its early stages, although this would change in 1971 with the Škoda 120 S and its energetic four-cylinder engine. Following the premise of a contained weight and a power of up to 120 CV, the 120 S could reach a top speed of up to 220 km / h.

Source: Škoda

