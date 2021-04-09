Skoda Octavia Sportline 2021: the little brother of the Octavia RS

The Skoda Octavia remains one of our favorite practical cars, both in its saloon body and in its five-door station wagon body. The definitive evolution of the Skoda Octavia is its RS version, which adds to its practicality mechanics of up to 245 hp, a sports suspension and even a plug-in hybrid version. The problem with the RS versions is that their price is high, and they are only available with the most powerful engines. To solve this problem”, the new Skoda Octavia Sportline enters the scene.

This version of the Skoda Octavia seeks to maintain a balance between a sporty aesthetic and the most rational mechanics from the Octavia range. It is a version that we have already seen in other vehicles of the Czech brand, such as the Skoda Kodiaq or Skoda Karoq. On an aesthetic level, they assemble a specific body kit, with a front that partly reminds us of the RS version of the Octavia. In fact, this front, both at the grille level and at the bumper level, is tinted in an interesting black tone.

The Octavia Sportline is available with virtually the entire range of Octavia engines.

At the rear, both the spoiler, the diffuser and the brand name are finished in the same color. As standard, their wheels are 17 inches, but can go up to 19 inches on the optional Taurus model – exclusive model for the Octavia Sportline. The interior of the Skoda Octavia Sportline is based on the Style finish, and to this, he adds decorative plastics in “piano black” colorupholstered in fabric for the dashboard and sculptural sports seats, plus a three-spoke steering wheel and dynamic look.

When it comes to mechanics and running gear, the Skoda Octavia Sportline is available with virtually all engines in the Octavia range. If we want a 2.0 TDI engine, we can choose it in powers of 115 hp, 150 hp and 200 hp. In gasoline, we have a 150 hp 1.5 eTSI mild-hybrid and a 190 hp 2.0 TSI, as well as a 204 hp plug-in alternative. If we want a car powered by CNG, we can choose a version 1.5 TGI 130 hp. The adaptive chassis DCC control It is optional, with up to 15 settings to personalize the driving experience.

Its upholstery is fabric, with a breathable fabric called ThermoFlux.

Optionally, we can equip it with an airbag between the two front seats, the Crew Protect Assist for protection in the event of a rollover or the Turn Assist system, which will brake for us in turns with traffic in the opposite direction.