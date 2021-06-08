Skoda Octavia Sport, new finish for the Czech saloon

Enlarge

ACD June 8, 2021

New options for potential buyers of the Skoda Octavia. Now, the model debuts a new Sport finish for all its engines.

The range of the Skoda Octavia grows with the premiere of a new finish, called Sport, and which falls between the Ambition and Style trim levels. The great novelty of this Sport finish is that, as the Czech brand maintains, it is exclusive for our country, meeting the demand of potential customers of the Skoda saloon.

And what are the features that stand out and differentiate this Sport finish from the rest of the range? According to Skoda, we find various black exterior elements with a standard equipment in which there is no lack of elements such as the multifunctional three-spoke steering wheel, sports seats or the infotainment system with 10-inch touch screen, voice control and SmartLink.

Sport finish for a wide range of Octavia engines

The standard equipment of the Skoda Octavia Sport also includes 16-inch Velorum alloy wheels (18 ”rim option is offered in the launch package); LED taillights with dynamic indicator taillights, Lane Assist, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, ACC system (up to 210 km / h), rear view camera, SUNSET roof, the ambient lighting package, the Side Assist, the dual-zone climate control or the Kessy Full (keyless door opening and closing system), among others.

To accentuate the sporty look of this Sport trim (and thus honoring its name), black elements are adopted on the exterior, present in the front grille, the mirror caps and the rear spoiler.

The Sport finish will be available in the different range of Skoda engines, which includes gasoline engines with light hybridization, diesel or the plug-in hybrid variant. That is, it can be combined with the 1.5 TSI 150 hp with mild-hybrid technology and 7-speed DSG gearbox; with the 2.0 TDI 150 CV; and with the brand’s PHEV technology, the plug-in hybrid (iV) engine that delivers a power of 204 hp and allows a fully electric range of up to 60 km in the WLTP cycle.

The Skoda Octavia Sport prices they are as follows

MODEL

Power CV (kW)

Change

FINISH

Recommended retail price €

OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI (mHEV)

150 (110) DSG SPORT 30,890

OCTAVIA 2.0 TDI

150 (110) DSG SPORT 32,790

OCTAVIA 1.4 TSI (PHEV)

204 (150) DSG SPORT 37.230

OCTAVIA COMBI 1.5 TSI (mHEV)

150 (110) DSG SPORT 31,590

OCTAVIA COMBI 2.0 TDI

150 (110) DSG SPORT 33,490

OCTAVIA COMBI 1.4 TSI (PHEV)

204 (150) DSG SPORT 38.020