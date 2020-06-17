Again it has two bodies, saloon and Combi

Its mechanical range offers plug-in microhybrid and hybrid versions

The Skoda Octavia 2020 is presented with a renewed exterior appearance, a greater technological load and a mechanical range that includes gasoline, Diesel, CNG, ‘mild-hybrid’ and plug-in hybrid hybrids.

The Skoda Octavia 2020, the fourth generation of the model, involves the renewal of a product that in 1997 adopted a name already used by the brand between 1959 and 1971. Its importance was crucial in the European expansion of the brand and, specifically in Spain, the Czech house popularized with a product of iron reliability and proven practicality. Today it is a vehicle on horseback between the segment C and the D that also offers a sports variant, the Skoda Octavia RS iV. In June 2020, the all-rounder family version debuted, the Skoda Octavia Scout 2020.

The new Skoda Octavia starts from the MQB Evo platform, the same from which the Volkswagen Golf 8 and the Seat León 2020 are born.

SKODA OCTAVIA 2020: OUTDOOR

The new Skoda Octavia 2020 It stands out for a front with a redesigned skirt and optics that vary the look of the model. This one, in its familiar Combi version, has a length of 4.69 meters, 22 millimeters more than its predecessor. The same measurement announces the saloon, although in this case the growth is 19 millimeters. The width is in both cases 1.83 meters. In addition Skoda confirms that the tires can be up to 19 inches.

The headlights and taillights of the new Skoda Octavia 2020 They offer a narrower design and LED technology, while the top-of-the-range versions have headlights in the front area. Matrix full led. For its part, in the rear the full led rear headlights include dynamic turn signals.

Another highlight of the new Skoda Octavia 2020 is its aerodynamics, since the saloon version offers a Cx of 0.24 and the Combi of 0.26.

SKODA OCTAVIA 2020: INTERIOR

The Skoda Octavia 2020 It includes a new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, available in multifunction with up to 14 different functionalities.

The center console, door panels and dashboard have also been redesigned. The Climatronic trizone air conditioner appears as an option.

It is the first time that Skoda Octavia incorporates seats certified as AGR, the hallmark of the Aktion Gesunder Rücken, which is an association that promotes research and prevention of back pain. Available in the Style finish, they feature electrically adjustable length and height, an extendable and heated seating surface, lumbar support and, in addition to the standard heating system, a ventilation function and perforated leather upholstery.

Another point that has improved in the new Skoda Octavia 2020 It is the Virtual Cockpit, with a 10-inch screen and a more intuitive display. Up to four different configurations can be chosen, which are Basic, Classic, Navigation and Driver Assistance Systems. The central screen can also be up to 10 inches.

SKODA OCTAVIA 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Skoda Octavia 2020 It debuts with three trim levels, Active, Ambition and Style, in addition to the more adventurous Octavia Scout and the Octavia RS, the sports model. Initially, the Ambition and the Style are marketed.

The finish Ambition It offers automatic climate control, cruise control, headlights with LED technology –also anti-fog–, keyless access and start, multimedia system with an 8-inch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay, parking sensors, lane change warning and front parking sensors. and rear, among other things. The Style It features elements such as a 10-inch screen for the multimedia system, rear-view camera, photosensitive exterior rear-view mirrors, full chrome package, 17-inch alloy wheels or the adaptive MatrixBeam led headlights.

This new generation is the first to offer Head-Up Display. It also has new infotainment systems with optional streaming services, as well as a wireless connection for Smartphones. The latter has not prevented the inclusion of five USB-C ports in the rear area and an optional 230 volt plug. Also a bonus is the new Canton sound system.

Regarding security systems, the new Collision Prevention Assistant, the Exit Alert or the Hands-on Detect stand out, thanks to which the car is able to check whether or not the driver touches the steering wheel consistently and thus act in the event of an emergency.

SKODA OCTAVIA 2020: MECHANICAL

The mechanical range of new Skoda Octavia 2020 It is wide and varied. In addition to the improved gasoline engines TSI and Diesel TDI a variant of CNG, two plug-in hybrids and many others ‘mild-hybrid’.

The 1.0-liter TSI three-cylinder engine with 110 horsepower and the 1.5 TSI 150-horsepower are supported by a 48-volt starter and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery as long as they are associated with an automatic transmission. 7-speed DSG. In the case of having the manual gearbox with six gears, both propellers lack microhybridization. For its part, the 2.0 TSI 190 horsepower is only available with all-wheel drive and seven-speed DSG transmission.

The Skoda Octavia 2020 also offers two plug-in hybrid variants based on 1.4 TSI gasoline engine. The first has 204 horsepower and the second, the Octavia RS iV, 245. In both cases they have a six-speed automatic DSG transmission. Both versions incorporate since June 2020 the E-Noise system, capable of generating a sound similar to that of the combustion engine with low frequencies that increase as speed increases.

The # ŠKODASuperbiV and # ŠKODAOctaviaiV plug-in hybrids are our first models to incorporate the E-noise audio system. The sound resembles that of a combustion engine, with low frequencies that increase as speed increases. #eMobility pic.twitter.com/MeOPNqBEWV – ŠKODA Spain News (@skoda_es) June 17, 2020

Regarding the Diesel There are three options, the lightest with 115 horses, the intermediate with 150 and the most powerful with 200. In all cases they are a 2.0-liter TDI. In addition to the Diesel particulate filter, the engines are equipped with the next stage of development of the SCR exhaust gas treatment system. It is known as ‘double dosing’, and it works by specifically injecting AbBlue ahead of two SCR catalysts, one behind the other. The result is an 80% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions. The two most powerful engines offer the option of equipping all-wheel drive.

The version of CNG Skoda Octavia 2020 part of the 1.5 TSI 130 horsepower. It has three tanks for this fuel with a total capacity of 17.7 kilos, while the fuel tank adds 9 liters of gasoline. The change can be a manual six-speed or DSG seven.

Skoda offers, in addition to the standard chassis, two additional options for the Octavia 2020. The first has a sport suspension 15 millimeters lower, while the second is the Rough Road, with 15 more millimeters of ground clearance. Optionally, the Dynamic Chassis Control can be equipped.

The new Skoda Octavia 2020 is the first model of the firm to use electronic gear shifting technology to operate your transmission DSG. The gear selector is no longer mechanically connected to the gearbox, but rather communicates which gear has been selected electronically. In place of the familiar DSG lever, a new control module appears in the vehicle’s center console with a small rocker switch to select different driving modes in addition to the parking mode.

SKODA OCTAVIA 2020: PRICES

The Skoda Octavia 2020 is available from 25,295 euros for the Ambition finish with a 150 horsepower TSI engine associated with a six-speed automatic transmission, which with the Style finish rises to 27,595 euros.

The Diesel access version stands at 26,195 euros. In this case, it is a 115 horsepower 2.0 TDI with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Also in Diesel, the Octavia is also offered with a 150 horsepower 2.0 TDI engine. In this case, the price is 29,195 euros in the Ambition finish and 31,495 euros in the Style. In both cases, with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The car is also available in its Combi variant, which represents an extra cost of 700 euros compared to previous values.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/17/2020 The Skoda Octavia plug-in hybrids incorporate the E-Noise system. 06/02/2020 Skoda Octavia price and equipment update. 04/20/2020 Prices defined for Spain. 03/20/2020 The new Skoda Octavia will hit dealerships in the spring. 03/16/2020 Skoda announces the first prices for the new Octavia. 11/11/2019 Fourth generation Skoda Octavia presented. 11/06/2019 Skoda reveals images of the interior. 11/04/2019 Skoda reveals a new teaser video for the model. 10/29/2019 Skoda reveals the data and new images of the camouflaged Octavia 2020. 10/22/2019 Leakage of the first official image of the model. 10/17/2019 Skoda reveals the first teasers for the new Octavia.

