Skoda Kodiaq offer analysis April 2021

€ 3,350 is the difference between a good price and a bargain, this amount being the one that precisely separates the SEAT Tarraco for € 26,700 and the Skoda Kodiaq for € 23,350, and is that the Skoda model has a discount of more than five thousand euros which makes it a great option if you are looking for a practical car loaded with space, although compared to last month it has risen about € 400, which means that the Kodiaq has this price may have the days numbered.

The most basic Kodiaq does not clash for mechanics, or above all, for equipment

One of the reasons why it is possible consider the Kodiaq a bargain is the fact that it costs practically the same as a compact SUV with similar mechanics and equipment, but unlike it, it belongs to a higher segment, the segment D, which translates into more space, as reflected in its 4.70 meters in length, a wheelbase of 2,791 mm (11 cm higher than that of the Hyundai Tucson, a benchmark among current C-SUVs) and 650 liters of trunk. In addition, for € 1,090 you can add a third row of seats, which also raises the Kodiaq as an alternative to large 7-seater minivans whose fare is much higher, such as the Renault Space from € 38,964.

Regarding the level of equipment, it is associated with the basic Active finish by adding a series of options, which gives rise to a very good standard equipment In which elements such as 17 “alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensor or Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity stand out.

Thus, the least satisfactory section, which is not necessarily negative, is found in mechanics. It has the excellent 1.5 TSI in its 150 hp and 250 Nm variant in combination with a six-speed manual gearbox, a powertrain that stands out in general terms for its good performance and contained consumption, although under a bodywork that flirts with 1.6 tons, these figures are somewhat diluted. However, with a 0 to 100 km / h in 9.8 seconds and a combined consumption of 6.5 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, it is more than valid for face the day to day and travel at calm rhythms, but with some certainty.

The Kodiaq is currently priced in a lower segment

The Skoda Kodiaq Active 1.5 TSI 150 CV has a price of € 23,350, which includes a discount of € 5,330 and is conditional on a minimum financing of € 16,000 48 months, being valid until the end of the month.

Seeing what the main alternatives to this Kodiaq we can understand why this price is a bargain. On the one hand we find the Hyundai Tucson KLASS 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV for € 23,800, our reference in the C-SUV segment, being one of the best finishes and most spacious in its category, and also having similar features to the Czech model, although slightly less equipped. On the other hand, the most similar option by concept is the SEAT Tarraco Style 1.5 TSI 150 CV for € 26,700, considerably more expensive, and the Mitsubishi Outlander 200 MPI CVT Motion for € 23,900, another SUV with a well-equipped 7-seater option, although does not present such a convincing mechanical section.