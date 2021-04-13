Skoda kodiaq facelift 2021 | Motor

Since its global launch in 2016 this is the first update to which the Skoda Kodiaq, the Czech brand’s first seven-seater SUV, has undergone, and as usual with half-life facelifts of cars. changes consist of minor aesthetic differences. Here, however, a new engine was also included for the RS version.

Until a few months ago the Skoda Kodiaq RS used an engine 2.0-liter biturbo diesel with 237 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, which had to be withdrawn from the market due to its emission levels that exceeded European regulations.

Skoda Kodiaq RS 2021

Gallery: 2021 Skoda Kodiaq

To solve this, Skoda will now equip this version with the well-known 2.0 gasoline turbo that will deliver 242 horsepower; although they do not announce torque figure, it would be close to the 370 Nm that it develops in the Octavia RS. Likewise, it is also necessary for the brand to reveal the performance figures.

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will also be offered with the 150-horsepower 1.5 TSI configured with front-wheel drive and six-speed manual transmission. The 2.0 TSI with 190 horsepower and a 2.0 TDI Evo with 150 and 200 horsepower power will also be offered, and depending on the configuration will be front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and could carry a manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG.

The cosmetic changes are actually few and very simple: a new hood, slimmer headlights with option of Matrix Led lights, new bumpers and a new rear spoiler. The RS version of the Kodiaq adds new bumpers, the grille, roof bars and window frames finished in high-gloss black, and the 20-inch wheels.

Skoda Kodiaq 2021

Inside the Skoda Kodiaq 2021 you will have the option of some ‘ergonomic’ chairs with massage, heating and electrical adjustment functions, or some ‘eco’ made from recycled plant materials. The Kodiaq RS has specific bucket seats and leather upholstery.

Other options for the interior, where the infotainment screen is 9.2 inches, are the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke tiller which has already been seen in other models and the Canton sound system.

Both the RS and the ‘normal’ versions of the new Skoda Kodiaq 2021 will begin to be available in the different European markets from the middle of the year with prices not yet announced.

