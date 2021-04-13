Skoda Kodiaq 2021: all the news

Skoda’s SUV range welcomes the new 2021 Kodiaq. The Czech manufacturer updates its flagship model with a updating on key aspects such as technology, connectivity and engines, although without losing focus on its main claim, which will continue to be family use and the quality / price ratio. In this way, Let’s get to know the new Skoda Kodiaq 2021 in every detail and in an extensive gallery of 69 images.

The Skoda Kodiaq RS will now be gasoline and boasts a 2.0 TSI of 245 hp

1- Slight exterior redesign

The new Kodiaq 2021 is presented with a redesign that we can consider restrained and that, in essence, employs the features already seen in recent brand launches such as the new Octavia and Enyaq iV. In stylistic terms, the main novelties are found in the new front grille, the new bumpers and the new look offered by the double main headlights and the taillights. In all cases, the functions are through LED technology, although optionally it is possible to install a Matrix LED system more capable with adaptive features that promise longer range and better field of view.

Available from next July, the Kodiaq 2021 range begins with the Active and Ambition finishes as the first steps, making the leap to the Style and Sportline finishes as the most interesting for those looking for a larger endowment, ending in the Laurin & Klement and RS levels as versions of Top of the range for those who seek the greatest luxury in the case of the first, and the greatest sportiness in the case of the second. The aesthetic changes affect all versions equally, although depending on the level of equipment we find different finishes for elements of the body, design of wheels (from 17 to 20 “) or moldings.

2- More connectivity and better comfort

Skoda has redesigned the interior in a very light way, thus following the exterior bet, although putting the focus on the technological and comfort section. Thus, the first thing that should be noted is the arrival of a new digital instrument cluster with 10.25 “, as well as a multimedia system with touch screen up to 9.2 “. We also find compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a wireless charger for mobile phones, personal assistant (Laura) and internet connection. The most capable sound system is signed by Canton and reaches 575 watts.

An element to highlight is that the Kodiaq, in its highest finishes, will be able to equip some new electrically adjustable front seats, heating, ventilation and massage function. These seats may also be upholstered in leather, being micro-perforated in the case of the Laurin & Klement finish. Also noteworthy is the redesign suffered by the steering wheel, with two or three spokes depending on the finish, and the possibility of being heated.

3- Engines available in the Kodiaq 2021

In the new range of the Kodiaq We can find 4 engines available, two diesel and two other gasoline. All are state-of-the-art mechanics, highlighting the diesel propellants as they have the Twin-Dosing system to reduce NOx emissions. Thus, in the Kodiaq we can choose a 2.0 TDI 150 hp available in 4×2 and 4×4 version, or go up a potential rung to find us a 2.0 TDI 200 hp which is only available in 4×4 version. In both cases, the gearbox is 7-speed DSG automatic.

The gasoline supply is made up of a 1.5 TSI of 150 CV, available only in 4×2 configuration, although with the possibility of choosing the type of transmission: 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG. One step above is the 2.0 TSI 190 hp, available only in 4×4 configuration and together with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

4- New Skoda Kodiaq RS: now gasoline and with 245 CV

One of the most important novelties that we find in the new Kodiaq is the change in philosophy introduced in its RS version. From now on, the Skoda Kodiaq RS will be gasoline and will be powered by a 2.0 TSI 245 hp engine maximum power, this being associated with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and 4×4 all-wheel drive. The change of mechanics with respect to the 2.0 TDI of 240 CV supposes a saving of weight of 60 Kg, although we still have to know the final benefits and homologation data to discover if the change from diesel to gasoline will be all advantages.