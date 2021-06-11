Skoda Kamiq offer analysis June 2021

Today the bargain in the urban SUV segment is the SEAT Arona for € 13,800, a price that is valid for the units prior to the facelift that it has recently received, but it is not exactly the most spacious proposal. On the other hand, the Skoda Kamiq does has that greater habitability and an attractive offer in which Skoda includes four years of maintenance. Its price? € 15,200 for this Skoda Kamiq.

Spacious, functional and discreet: a true Skoda

Like good Skoda, it is a B-SUV with a rather elegant design and nothing risky, but loaded with space and practical solutions. So, what really stands out is for offering in its 4.24 meters in length, a few centimeters less than a Golf 8, a 2,651 mm wheelbase and 400 liters of boot space, figures practically traced to those of the German compact (2,636 mm and 380 liters).

For everything else, it has a generally well-executed interior and is feel a comfortable and comfortable vehicle, and although not clumsy, it does not have the agility of the SEAT Arona or the Ford Puma.

Regarding the mechanical section, the access version offered uses the 1.0 TSI with 95 hp and 175 Nm of torque associated with a manual change of five relations. It signs a 0 to 100 km / h in 11.1 seconds and a maximum speed of 181 km / h, which translates into a modest performance, but more than sufficient for urban use and little trips at calm rhythms. In addition, with a consumption of 5.7 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle it is not a particularly thirsty engine.

However, spending almost a thousand extra euros for the 110 hp is highly recommended, since it is a much more decisive variant with an acceleration one second less and a sixth speed that makes traveling on highways more pleasant without suffering consumption. .

Serial, the basic finish Active has a correct endowment in which we find elements such as 16 “alloy wheels, 8” multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, speed limiter or lane keeping assistant, but the most interesting thing in this aspect is that it can be expanded taking hold of a fairly wide and inexpensive catalog of options (two rare attributes to see in the segment), being especially recommended to add the Business package that includes a rear parking sensor, tinted rear glass and height adjustment of the front seats.

The Kamiq on offer includes four years of maintenance

The Skoda Kamiq Active 1.0 TSI 95 CV costs € 15,200, a preface that is valid until the end of the month and that is conditional on a minimum financing of € 13,000 for 48 months and includes maintenance for the first four years or 60,000 km.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best B-SUVs on the market.

What main alternative The SEAT Arona Reference 1.0 TSI 95 CV is postulated for € 13,800, which stands out for its dynamism at the wheel and for its price, although its cabin is not exactly the most spacious. Another equally interesting option and also in favor of dynamism, although not very wide, is the Kia Stonic Concept 1.0 T-GDI MHEV 100 CV for € 15,844, which also has the ECO label of the DGT as it has a micro hybrid mechanics, being the SsangYong Tívoli G12T Line for € 13,100 the cheapest alternative.