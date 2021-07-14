Skoda Kamiq offer analysis July 2021

With the publication in the BOE of the lowering of the registration tax, interesting offers with a small “extra discount” begin to appear, such as the Kamiq one of the widest B-segment SUVs on the market and whose Skoda access version has dropped € 600, so that it is now possible to buy a Skoda Kamiq from € 14,600: a bargain?

The characteristic for which the SUV of the Czech firm stands out is its interior space compared to the other options in the category, and that with a 2,651 mm wheelbase and a 400-liter boot offers dimensions typical of any compact, as for example the Volkswagen Golf with its 2,636 mm and 380 liters.

The access Kamiq has quite decent equipment and motorization

The quantum of the offered Kamiq is associated with the Active input finish, which has a very correct equipment and at the height of the more equipped basic finishes of its main rivals such as the Kia Stonic Concept. Thus, in that endowment, elements such as the 16 “alloy wheels, the 8” multimedia system or the speed limiter, among others, in addition to having interesting option packages, something unusual in the category, stand out.

Regarding the mechanical section, under the hood is the well-known 1.0 TSI of the group, a block of three cylinders and a liter of displacement with turbo that develops 95 hp and 175 Nm in combination with a five-speed manual gearbox. With this set, the Kamiq achieves modest performance (0-100 km / h in 11.1 seconds) that focuses it on a rather urban use, although not too distant other more powerful models such as the SsangYong Tivoli G12T with 128 CV (10.6 seconds) or the Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi 120 CV (10.4 seconds), maintaining the consumption of 5.7 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle in a discrete mean.

It is not the cheapest option, but it is one of the most balanced

The Skoda Kamiq Active 1.0 TSI 95 CV is priced at € 14,600, whose additional discount of € 600 It is the result of the recently published revision of the registration tax. Said price is conditional on a minimum financing of € 12,000 for 48 months, also including the maintenance during the first four years or 60,000 km.

By size, the main alternative is the SsangYong Tívoli Line G12T from € 13,100, a model that bets on a robust aesthetic and that equips a more capable engine, although its consumption is notably higher (7 l / 100 km) and the standard equipment more poor. From there other alternatives are positioned, such as the Kia Stonic Concept 1.0 T-GDi 100 CV MHEV from € 15,488, a more crossover and dynamic proposal that has micro-hybrid mechanics and ECO label from the DGT, as well as the well-known SEAT Arona Reference 1.0 TSI 95 CV from € 14,800.