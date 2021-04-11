Skoda Kamiq offer analysis April 2021

A Skoda Kamiq for € 15,200 is a great offer for one of the most recommended and unnoticed urban SUVs of the moment with which Skoda wants to start taking more prominence in the disputed segment B of crossovers. It is the basic version of the Kamiq associated with the 1.0 TSI 95 CV, although unlike other alternatives, lacks a spartan endowment and famished mechanics.

As a good Skoda, it complies in all respects

The Kamiq is one of those cars that goes unnoticed in all its facets and does not particularly stand out in anything, but which neither can you blame him for anythingThis being a great virtue for a vehicle whose main task will be to use it daily. Thus, apart from a design in line with the SUV lines of its older brothers Karoq and Kodiaq, the Kamiq has a length of 4.25 meters that places it in the upper half of the table, adding a generous trunk of 400 liters of capacity and a wheelbase of 2,651 mm that also is among the largest in the category.

To that achieved interior space, at least by dimensions, joins the correct provision of the basic finish Active, which taking into account the price of just over fifteen thousand euros, it would even be possible to qualify it as abundant. Thus, in it we will find elements such as 16 “alloy wheels, 8” multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, speed limiter or lane keeping assistant. In addition, for € 550 it is highly recommended to add the Business package, which adds rear parking sensor, tinted rear glass and front seat height adjustment.

Regarding the mechanical section, the 1.0 TSI with 95 hp and 175 Nm associated with the five-speed manual gearbox It is not particularly bright, but it is more than correct for an urban and peri-urban use of the Kamiq, requiring 11.1 seconds to 0-100 km / h and approving a consumption of 5.7 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle. In fact, This entry-level engine is far more convincing than that offered by rivals such as the 90hp TCe of the Renault Captur. However, the most recommended is the same 1.0 TSI in its 110 hp version, considerably faster and with a change of six relationships.

The Access Kamiq has one of the best price-to-product ratios in the B-SUV segment

The Skoda Kamiq Active 1.0 TSI 95 CV is priced at € 15,200, which is associated with a minimum financing of € 12,000 for 48 months The interests of which are reserved by the Czech firm, being valid until the end of the month and including the first four maintenance or until exceeding 60,000 km.

What main alternative we find the SEAT Arona Reference 1.0 TSI 95 CV for € 14,800, with the same mechanical base, but slightly less equipped and with less space. Thus, for space, the Renault Captur Intens TCe 90 for € 16,060 is one of the best options, but its mechanics are considerably slower, being the Kia Stonic Concept 1.0 T-GHi MHEV 100 CV for € 15,844 a great option for benefits and equipment, although with a smaller space as well.