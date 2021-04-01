“Skoda is obliged to achieve a market share of more than 4% in Spain”

Thoman Schfer, Skoda World President

JAIME HERNNDEZ

Madrid

Monday, March 29, 2021 – 16:05

Thomas Schfer highlights the work done so far by the Spanish subsidiary of the Czech brand of the Volkswagen Group.

Almost eight months after reaching the world presidency of Skoda Auto, Thomas Schfer presented a balance sheet for 2020 in which, despite having to close its main factories in the Czech Republic, Skoda achieved an operating profit of 756 million euros -which is still 54.5% less than in 2019- thanks to the fact that reduced its costs by more than 550 million.

As soon as he finished his intervention, Schfer had an exclusive interview by videoconference with EL MUNDO. Covid-19 means that production is still at a lower rate than desired and will continue for a few more months, he commented to us. In addition, there are parts, such as semiconductors, that are in short supply and are causing headaches for the automobile and other industries, although they do not affect all vehicles equally since they are more in demand the more sophisticated the cars are.

When the CEO of Skoda spoke of its global expansion, he made a very special mention of Spain. What our team has achieved is fantastic. Things are being done well, focusing the product on what the customer wants, and this year we hope to reach a 3% share there, although we should reach 4-5% in the short term. Less will not be good for a volume brand like ours.

Schfer spoke of the good positioning in southern Europe but, unlike Spain, there is work to be done elsewhere. In France and Italy we have not had good margins in the past; it has cost us to sell cars and make money. Now it seems that the situation is being redirected and thanks to the fact that we are making a strong cost adjustment in the company, our vehicles will be more competitive.

The most immediate challenge for Skoda is in Russia, North Africa and, above all, India. Here we made mistakes in the past and we did not understand what that society demands, but I believe that it is already solved. It is a country that is growing very fast, it has 1,400 million inhabitants and enormous potential. Also, local production costs are interesting and we have good expectations with the Kushaq that we just launched.

Russia has also performed well in 2020, Skoda has grown again there and will remain another key point for its expansion. North of Africa is the third pillar abroad. There is not so much activity in the sale of cars and there have even been problems in areas like Algeria, but we are going to come back strong because there are big opportunities on the mainland, commented Schfer.

Regarding electric mobility, Skoda will invest 1.4 billion in the next five years and launch three short-term 100% electric models. The first is the Enyaq iV that will arrive at the dealerships in the next few days; It will be followed by a version with a coup body and, later, a third smaller car. In the second half of the decade we will accelerate the transformation towards electromobility, although it is too early to give details. This world moves very fast and changes are not easy to predict beyond a few years, He said.

Regarding the role of the Czech company within the Volkswagen Group, he explained it like this: In the past we had limited production and sold everything, which was good for business. Now we have greatly increased our capacity, we are in more competitive markets and in segments with greater potential. And the eternal question of how Seat and Skoda fit into that gear, he solves it with diplomacy: each brand plays its role. We focus on functionality and simple and smart solutions.

In the 2021-2025 investment plan there are two other items, one of which is 650 million for digitization and another with 350 million to modernize factories. We are good at making cars and engines, but we are learning in areas such as digitization, which will add benefits in the future, although there are a couple of years to go have everything under controlhe said of the VW Group’s hardware and software problems with its electric models.

