Skoda Fabia vRS: the Hot Hatch that, unfortunately, we will not see again

Škoda has just revealed all the details of the fourth generation of the Škoda Fabia which, as we told you, arrives completely renewed on all fronts. It is not for less since it is a key model for the brand with a long history in which it could even boast of a performance variant. We have dusted the history books to remember that Škoda Fabia vRS: the Hot Hatch that, unfortunately, we will not see again.

In 2000 the Škoda Octavia became the first member of the RS line; the same year the Škoda Fabia was introduced. In 2003, the utility embraced that performance spirit with the first-generation Škoda Fabia RS.

Sitting on the A0 platform, which at that time was a benchmark in terms of driving, safety and technology, the brand shaped a model of contained dimensions that harbored a pleasant surprise inside. Thus, it measured 4,002 meters long, 1,646 wide and 1,441 high.

Sporty, but discreet

The Škoda Fabia vRS design boasted simple and discreet lines at the same time that it conveyed a sense of resistance. Obviously, between the conventional model and this there were some aesthetic differences: it debuted bumpers and grille with its new name ‘vRS’ as well as a small rear spoiler and a stainless steel exhaust. Of course, there were particular elements that stood out such as the right rear-view mirror that was smaller than the left.

Inside, in addition to its particular logo located on the backrests, in the gearbox or on the mats, it had elements that revealed that sporty character: specific instrumentation and stainless steel pedals.

It was equipped with sports suspensions, disc brakes and, in addition, they lowered the body by 15 millimeters

The tuning of the Fabia vRS

According to what the RS spirit was supposed to represent, the fine tunning of the utility one supposed a modification in the suspensions so that it was more sporty. In addition, they lowered its height fifteen millimeters and added a 16-inch disc brake system on both axles; yes, the forwards were ventilated and, in addition, those who were registered in Spain wore green calipers. Its level of safety and comfort equipment was also broad: ABS, EDS, traction control, airbags for the driver, for his passenger, on the sides, etc.

A ‘core’ of 131 CV

As we told you before, the Škoda Fabia vRS had a surprise inside: it was powered by the 1.9 TDI four-cylinder from the Volkswagen Group that was powered by diesel. It also included an injector-pump, intercooler and variable geometry turbocharger. It delivered a power of 131 hp at 4,000 rpm and had a maximum torque of 310 Nm at 1,900 rpm. Responsible for transmitting that force was a six-speed manual gearbox. With these figures it went from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.6 seconds and its maximum speed reached 204 km / h.

Skoda Fabia RS 2003: a graphic review of the first sports version of the Fabia

A short and interesting experiment

The first generation of the Škoda Fabia vRS wrote the end of its history in 2007 and with the second the rules of the game changed. The Czech brand opted, on this occasion, for a gasoline engine: the 180 hp 1.4 TSI that made it lose part of that peculiarity that made it a different car.

The fact that the bet on a diesel powerplant lasted only a generation and will never come back makes it all the more intriguing. Kind of like a short experiment because Škoda is unlikely to bet on an RS version of its utility and, even less, by a diesel-powered one.