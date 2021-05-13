Skoda Fabia: This is the range and official prices for the Czech Republic

The fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia just saw the light a few days ago. However, despite the weight that its all roads have in the sales mix, it is one of the most important products for the brand. You may think that it is exaggerated, but it is enough to “trace” the movements that are being carried out by those responsible. One of the most curious has to do with his commercial launch in his native country: the Czech Republic.

Reviewing some data we have realized that the web configurator of the new Skoda Fabia is open in your country. So we have not thought about it and we wanted to collect in a table the official price list to those who will be sold in this country. In addition, we do not want to miss the opportunity to know the trim levels in which it is available and its endowment. And be careful, in Spain it could be a little more expensive …

The new Skoda Fabia, for now, is available in your country with two finishes …

As will be the case in most of Europe, the Fabia will be sold in your country with two trim levels. His name is well known to all: Ambition Y Style. Therefore, the brand has not wanted to innovate in this section. Where there will be news is in the provision section, which will be much richer from the access version. Thus, as standard they will be elements such as LED optics, 6 airbags or Swing infotainment with 6.5-inch screen.

On this basis, the Ambition version It adds, among others, a tire repair kit, 2 USB-C sockets on the dashboard, manual air conditioning, MaxiDot on-board computer, manual electric front and rear windows, or buzzer for seat belt use. In section active driving aids, it has control and speed limiter of manual adjustment or fatigue warning for the driver.

If we make the leap to Style termination the number the endowment is much more complete. Among the elements that we can highlight we have the help to start on a slope, rear parking sensor, daytime running light with assistance light and Coming Home and Leaving Home function or heated front seats. Nor can we ignore the Bolero infotainment system with 8-inch screen or the sound system with 6 speakers.

Fabia prices for the Czech Republic …

Taking into account the equipment possibilities of the new Skoda Fabia the prices are very tight. In addition, the mechanical range is wide, although it only contemplates gasoline versions. The number of options and powers is the same for both endings, revolving around a 1.0 MPI atmospheric and a 1.0 TSI turbocharged. The available transmissions are three: manual of 5 or 6 relations or automatic DSG of double clutch and 7 stages.

Later, new mechanical and equipment options will arrive, although meanwhile this table perfectly summarizes what could be the range and prices of the Fabia that arrives in our country. That being the case, let the coconuts of the segment tremble, because the “Czech” arrives with great strength and hunger to eat the sector.

Engine Traction Change Finish Price CZK Kč Price € uros Engine Traction Change Finish Price CZK Kč Price € uros 1.0 MPI 59 kW (80 HP) Front Manual 5-speed Ambition 329,900 Kč 12,885 € 1.0 TSI 70 kW (95 HP) Front Manual 5 Ambition speeds 349,900 Kč 13,666 € 1.0 TSI 81 kW (110 HP) Front Manual 6-speed Ambition 369,900 Kč 14,447 € 1.0 TSI 81 kW (110 HP) Front Automatic DSG 7-speed Ambition 409,900 Kč 16,009 € 1.0 MPI 59 kW (80 HP) Front Style 5-speed manual 359,900 Kč € 14,057 1.0 TSI 70 kW (95 HP) Front Style 5-speed manual 379,900 Kč € 14,838 1.0 TSI 81 kW (110 HP) Front Style 6-speed manual 399,900 Kč € 15,619 1.0 TSI 81 kW (110 HP) Front Automatic DSG 7-speed Style 439,900 Kč € 17,181

Source – Skoda Czech Republic