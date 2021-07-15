Skoda Fabia production starts at the Mladá Boleslav factory

Little by little, without making noise, the Skoda Fabia is taking steps to get to market. A few weeks ago we told you how its range is configured and what are its official prices for your native country (Czech Republic). At the moment we do not know how it will arrive in Spain, because during these days we have reviewed the firm’s website and they have not yet posted this information. However, it will be a matter of little time since your production has started.

As we know, the Skoda Fabia is a technical twin of the Seat Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo. Furthermore, his bones are also shared with his brothers Scala and Kamiq. Therefore, those responsible for the Czech firm have had it easy when taking it to production. It was enough for them to update the assembly lines of the technical center that they have in Mladá Boleslav. To do this, they have executed a great investment, although it will be very profitable.

Since 1999, more than 4.5 million Skoda Fabia have been manufactured at the Mladá Boleslav plant …

According declarations of Michael Oeljeklaus, member of the production and logistics board of Skoda Auto …

“The production releases these are always very special moments for which we prepare meticulously. Today we celebrate the official start of production of the new Fabia. In total, we have invested € 110 million in extensive modernization and further automation of production processes. This is now paying off – it’s great to see that everything is running smoothly, with all the mechanisms working in perfect harmony. I would like to thank the entire team for their excellent work and I am delighted that our efforts have enabled us to make a significant contribution to the Fabia success story. “

At the moment no person in charge of Skoda has communicated officially what is the assembly line cadence. All they have confirmed is that many of the production steps previously carried out by hand by workers have been replaced by robots. In this way they have been able increase the level of factory automation without, therefore, losing in quality of assembly and execution.

We will have to see what the final result is, but from what we can see in the images, looks like he’ll be on par with, or above, his group siblings. The Volkswagen Group does not like this very much, but nobody can take away the credit from Skoda for knowing how to do its job very well.

