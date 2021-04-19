Skoda Fabia offer analysis April 2021

In 2014 the third generation of the current Skoda Fabia began to be marketed, which means that today it has already faced the final stretch of his life, which leaves us with a real bargain such as a Skoda Fabia for € 11,800, a price with which this access Skoda can compete with rivals such as the Dacia Sandero, also offering a interesting mechanics of 1.0 TSI of 95 CV and a discount of almost six thousand euros.

The best thing about this Fabia is its 95 hp 1.0 TSI

On an aesthetic level, the Fabia has a sober and discreet design that has endured very well through the years, which does not make it look like an old and outdated urban. However, some dimensions that place it among the smallest in its category They show the opposite, and that is that the 2,470 mm of battle is quite far from the 2,604 mm of the Sandero or the 2,580 mm of the i20, although at least it does have a good trunk capacity (330 liters) and a length less 4 meters which makes it especially useful in the city.

Focusing on the access version that corresponds to that price of € 11,800, it is associated with the mechanics 1.0 TSI in its version of 95 hp and 160 Nm of torque with 5-speed manual gearbox, a set that stands out for offering a contained consumption (5.3 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle) and a very decent level of performance with a 0 to 100 km / h in 10.7 seconds and a top speed of 185 km / h h. Therefore, we are not facing an underpowered car, but before an ideal propeller for the city and decisive in road trips at calm rhythms.

Regarding the equipment, the basic Ambition finish has a quite modest endowment, although at least it does have the most essential, such as a radio with Bluetooth and USB connection, speed limiter or emergency braking system, which can be completed with an interesting catalog of options with extras such as the rear parking sensor (€ 285) or LED headlights (815 €), among others.

The Skoda Fabia includes a discount of almost € 6,000

The Skoda Fabia Ambition 1.0 TSI 95 CV is priced at € 11,800, which includes a € 5,970 discount and is conditioned to a minimum financing of € 9,000 48 months, being valid until the end of the month.

We can say that this Fabia is a bargain because cars with similar mechanics are considerably more expensive, such as the Volkswagen Polo Advance 1.0 TSI 95 CV from € 15,780, although it is true that it is superior in every way. Another rival is found in the Hyudnai i20 Essence 1.2 MPi 84 CV from € 11,790, more spacious and slightly better equipped, but with a mechanics quite far from the Czech three-cylinder. Thus, it is again the Dacia Sandero Comfort ECO-G 100 from € 11,730 who is nominated as the best choice, much larger, slightly better equipped and with a lower cost per kilometer thanks to the fact that it is adapted to LPG, although with notably lower performance and with a quality of finishes that are not up to the standard of Skoda.