Skoda Fabia Combi or Scout? Which of these renders will come true?

Today no one doubts that the Skoda Fabia is one of the most complete urban on the market. To make an educational simile, we can say that he is a model student who, without standing out in anything, does everything very well. And they are proud of this in the Czech firm, demonstrating it with each generation that they have put on the market. With the latter they are determined to dethrone heavyweights like their cousins: the Seat Ibiza Y Volkswagen polo. Will it?

We have not been able to drive it yet, but seeing its weapons, the war is served within the Volkswagen Group. Perhaps this is the reason why the heads of the German consortium “prevent” the Czech firm from developing its own RS sport version. However, and although it will take a couple of years to reach the market, they will have a Combi family. With these renders you can imagine what it will be like, but there is one more gift …

For now, the Skoda Fabia Combi and Scout are simple renders but it won’t take long to materialize …

The one in charge of shaping these renders of the new Skoda Fabia Combi Y Skoda Fabia Scout it has been X-Tomi Design. If we start with the family member, we must mention that it does not seem like it. The execution of the «C» pillar and the third custody window it is almost perfect. If to this we add the necessary roof bars we have a mix that for themselves they would like more than one family. The design of the rear is not seen, but it will maintain the essence of the 5-door.

In the second instance there is the Scout. This version has already been sold in previous generations and, in this one, it could also be. The fact is that X-Tomi has decided to create it based on the hatchback and not the family, which is how it has been sold on other occasions. However, the main aesthetic novelties come from the hand of some plastic protections on the underside of the body, more aggressive bumpers and various decorations such as chrome mirrors.

In any case, we cannot forget that we are facing two simple renderings. Of course, when X-Tomi Design executes a design it is seldom wrong and that is what we like. When these versions hit the market it will be time to check if and how much has been confused. However, we are convinced that the differences between these photos and the “flesh and blood” models will be very few, right? Gentlemen, bets are allowed …

Source – X-Tomi Design