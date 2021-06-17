Skoda Fabia Combi offer analysis June 2021

The Skoda Fabia Combi is a rare bird these days, since years ago the offer of urban family in our market with proposals such as the SEAT Ibiza ST or the Renault Clio Gran Tour. However, today Skoda continues to talk about that body and offers a Fabia Combi for € 12,600, which makes it a very interesting and economical option for all those who need a 530-liter giant boot.

The offer corresponds to the outgoing generation of the Fabia

As we have said, we are facing an urban family body, which, despite measuring 4.26 meters, maintains the same space for passengers offered by the conventional five-door version of the outgoing generation of the Fabia. However, the greatest virtue of this model is to offer an immense 530-liter trunk with five seats, something practically non-existent in the B segment or in its price range cars. For everything else, it has the sober design typical of the Czech firm and a well-executed interior.

In the mechanical section we find the 1.0 TSI in its version of 95 CV and 160 Nm of torque, a turbocharged three-cylinder engine associated with a five-speed manual transmission that offers correct performance for urban use with a 0 to 100 km / h in 10.8 seconds and an adjusted consumption of 5.3 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, but taking into account the load capacity offered it may come to fall short, although, at the being an outgoing model, Skoda has chosen not to offer no other mechanical alternative.

The same happens with the equipment, being only available in a single finish called Ambition, which has a rather fair endowment in which only some elements stand out such as the speed limiter, a multimedia equipment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, with gaps such as manual rear windows or steel wheels with trims. However, it has a catalog of options that is wide enough to make up for these deficiencies at prices that are not too excessive.

No other rival offers a similar trunk at that price.

With all this, the Skoda Fabia Combi 1.0 TSI 95 CV Ambition for € 12,700 is a really interesting option for space and price, in addition to having a sufficiently dignified access mechanics, including said amount a € 5,920 discount conditional on a minimum financing of € 9,000 to 60 months.

To look for alternatives with a larger trunk to the Fabia Combi we must dive into other urban segments, postulating as main rivals the Fiat 500L Connect 1.4 95 CV from € 13,544, a small minivan with greater interior space, but with benefits notably behind, as well as the SsangYong Tívoli G12T Line from € 13,100, a B-SUV with a more spacious and better equipped cabin, in addition to the Dacia Sandero Essential 100 ECO-G from € 11,092, a 4.08-meter urban whose main weapon is its LPG engine , but with finishes that do not reach the height of those of the Czech.