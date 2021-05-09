Skoda Fabia 2021: significant advances in everything but price

Available from autumn

ENRIQUE NARANJO

The fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia, which will arrive in Spain after the summer, takes an evolutionary leap compared to what was previously known.

The new Skoda Fabia is built on the most advanced technical foundation of the Vokswagen group for B-segment cars, the platform MQB-A0, with what that means: larger size, openness to new propulsion technologies and, above all, to more advanced equipment.

Even more important: from Skoda they confirm that the sensitive evolution will not affect their value for money. The estimates of some managers of the brand place the price range between 14,000 and 26,000 euros.

If the Fabia had stayed behind other rivals of the Volkswagen group such as the VW Polo or the Seat Ibiza, with this generation recover all the lost ground.

New proportions

The first thing these new foundations are noticeable is in their new proportions. For the first time exceeding four meters (4.11 m), 11 cm extra in length compared to the previous one -9.4 cm increase the wheelbase- and its almost five additional in width, while its height is reduced in just eight millimeters.

These new proportions will allow the Fabia to join a common trend in each new Skoda: offer more space. The rear passengers are the ones who will come out the most favored of the ‘stretch’ of the new generation (there are even between one and two centimeters more in height for the head), but also a ‘classic’ of the brand: the trunk. The Fabia 2021, with 380 liters (50 ms than before), to be the one that offers the most cargo space in its category.

Aesthetically, the new Fabia evolves remarkably. Now its lines are more precise and modern, in line with his older brothers Octavia and Superb, who already gained many points in attractiveness in their last renovation. Furthermore, the adoption of LED technology for the headlights it helps to give it a more modern look, while with the growth in dimensions it looks ‘more car’.

Aerodynamics

But not everything is design, there is also a aerodynamic work important (it has been possible to reduce the Cd from 0.32 to 0.28) for which all possible resources are used: from the outline of the bodywork itself to strategies such as movable elements in the front bumper, the thinner rear-view mirrors, the roof spoiler larger rear or more aerodynamic tires. They have even managed to reduce emissions by 5 gr / km (or 0.2 liters / 100) to 120 km / h.

The interior of the new Fabia it is also quite novel. Especially because, following the trend of the moment, digitize doubly: first adopting for the first time the Virtual Cockpit(which will be optional) and then with the new screens of the multimedia system, which range from 6.5 of the standard equipment to 9.2 screen with ms diagonal available.

The arrangement of elements is very similar to that of the Ibiza, with circular ventilation outlets and different elements to personalize (such as the main horizontal moldings, the chrome of the air vents and door handles or even the contrasting stitching). Also contributing to its new inner image are steering wheels with a renewed design.

The diesel no longer returns

There are no big surprises as far as what to offer your engine catalog. The generation currently on sale already I abandoned the diesels and in the new one they will not return. Y there will also be no electrification, It is not even light hybridization, as confirmed by those responsible for Skoda.

Access to the Fabia 2021 range will be made from an atmospheric 1.0 MPI of 80 horses (There will also be a 65 CV, but initially it will not be marketed in Spain). Above we can choose between two 1.0 TSI three-cylinder with 95 and 110 hp and round the offer on 1.5 TSi 150 hp and DSG gearbox (with cylinder disconnection) for sportier options.

The consumptions they will stay between 5.0 and 5.6 liters and will offer a optional 50 liter fuel tank with which we can go to 900 kilometers for each refueling.

Skoda will not recover in this fourth generation the Sporty RS, as it did in the current one, since it considers that they will not be much in demand by its customers. In addition, they consider that the 150 hp engine already has enough power to enjoy behind the wheel and with the variants Monte Carlo (with a more dynamic look) and the sport chassis option Available in almost all versions, it can satisfy the ‘craving’ of your most ‘volatile’ customers.

Sophistication with simplicity

There could be another sign of Skoda’s identity in its new Fabia: the simple, but practical items for day to day that the Czech brand names ‘Simply Clever’. To those already known from other models (the umbrella on the doors, the ice scraper under the fuel cap …) are now joined until six novelties.

For example, a clip to accommodate a card or parking ticket; an elastic band to fix a pen; a removable cup holder; a box that can be fixed between the rear seats; a flexible boot compartment and a panoramic roof sunshade.

But Skoda Fabia 2021 also bets on sophistication and technology and, in fact, offer a good bouquet of assistants and comfort elements that were not available until now. For example, the steering wheel and heated windscreen, the dual zone climate control, a system of automated driving (Travel Assist), another for automatic parking and even a pedestrian and cyclist detector. The youngest will be delighted by the multimedia system with gesture control and vocal assistant Laura, the wifi internet access point, the wireless Smartlink connection for the mobile and the inductive charging panel.

There will be no change in the range of finishes, with versions Active, Ambition Y Style to which two more sporting equipment will be added later: the Sport and the Monte Carlo. For the future (next year or next) the version of Combi body, which will be kept in the catalog.

