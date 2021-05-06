Skoda Fabia 2021, in video: more compact, less utilitarian

This is the new Skoda Fabia. The fourth generation of the Czech utility vehicle has just been presented, and in this video we are going to tell you how it has evolved, and why we could almost consider it a compact car, and not a utility. Before starting, we want to highlight that the Skoda Fabia has been the latest utility vehicle from the Volkswagen Group to upgrade to the MQB A0 modular platform, which debuted the SEAT Ibiza in 2017. This platform allows larger cars and better use of the interior space and is also on which the Skoda Scala, its older brother, is based.

Much more attractive

The Skoda Fabia feels like a much more modern car, and in line with the latest Skoda releases. Although still recognizable as a Fabia, of its design we highlight the large grille and its optics, which will be LED type in all versions. It can equip wheels of up to 18 inches and although we do not like the omission of the Skoda logo on its rear, we must admit that the Fabia wins in packaging and presence.

But without a doubt, the most striking thing is that It has grown 11 cm compared to its predecessor, reaching 4.11 meters, a figure only 4 cm less than the length of the fourth generation Volkswagen Golf.

Its drag coefficient is 0.28, the best in the segment.

CarLengthBattleWidthHeightSkoda Fabia4.11 meters2,564 mm1.78 meters1.46 metersSEAT Ibiza4.06 meters2,564 mm1.78 meters1.44 metersVolkswagen Polo4.05 meters2,551 mm1.75 meters1.46 metersAudi A14.03 meters 2,563 mm1.74 meters1, 43 meters

As you can see, it is the largest utility vehicle of the Volkswagen Group, and although we highlight the 9 cm increase in its wheelbase, its battle is the same as the SEAT Ibiza. Then, Why has it grown so much?

Much more spacious interior and a large trunk

It has grown because Skoda has wanted it to have the most spacious interior in the segment. Not only in space and attention to rear passengers, but especially in cargo space. With 380 liters of cargo volume, the Skoda Fabia has the largest trunk of any utility vehicle currently for sale. In fact, it has the same cargo volume as the current Volkswagen Golf, and as you can see in this table, it has more trunk than direct rivals such as the SEAT Ibiza, the Hyundai i20, the Renault Clio or the Volkswagen Polo.

CarCad volumeSkoda Fabia380 litersSEAT Ibiza355 litersHyundai i20352 litersVolkswagen Polo351 litersRenault Clio340 liters

Beyond this increase in space, the interior of the Skoda Fabia stands out for a very modern and careful design, in the line marked by the facelift of the SEAT Ibiza. The dashboard has a 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, in addition to an infotainment team with a screen of up to 9.2 inches. The shape of the door handles, the careful ventilation, the already characteristic two-spoke steering wheel of Skoda, and the presence of a physical air conditioner, something that in Diariomotor we like a lot.

The access versions will maintain analog instrumentation.

Its perceived quality has taken a huge leap forward, but the adjustments and finishes will have to be checked in first person, when we can test the car. The selection of materials and the upholstery of part of the dashboard point to the top of the segment, at least on paper.

By last, Skoda has incorporated aerators in the rear seats of the Fabia, a detail not very common in the segment. Added to all this are Skoda’s “Simply Clever” solutions, small details that increase practicality on board. For example, a storage bucket to be placed in the rear center tunnel, pockets for smartphones in the back of the seats or a USB type C charging socket in the rear view mirror, to power a dash-cam.

Skoda Fabia engines

The engines of the Skoda Fabia, for the moment, they will only be gasoline. Diesel is out of the range because of poor sales in the utility segment. Its engines are old acquaintances in the Volkswagen Group, with a one-liter three-cylinder in atmospheric versions, and turbocharged versions. The 1.0 MPI atmospheric will have 65 hp or 80 hp, and will be reserved for access versions. The 1.0 TSI will be the most balanced option between performance and consumption: with powers of up to 110 hp they are the most recommended engines, in our opinion.

Engine No. Cylinders Power / maximum torque Gearbox 0-100 km / h Average consumption WLTP1.0 MPI365 hp / 93 Nm5MT15.5 s5.1 l / 100 km1.0 MPI380 hp / 93 Nm5MT15.1 s5.1 l / 100 km1.0 TSI Evo395 hp / 175 Nm5MT10.6 s5.1 l / 100 km 1.0 TSI Evo3 110 hp / 200 Nm6MT / DSG-79.7 s / 9.5 s5.0-5.5 l / 100 km 1.5 TSI Evo4 150 hp / 250 NmDSG -77.9 s5.6 l / 100 km

The Skoda Fabia returns to recover the four cylinders with a 1.5 TSI of 150 CV. This top of the range will be a direct rival to the 150 hp SEAT Ibiza FR and promises performance almost typical of a small GTI, in addition to having a deactivation system for two of its cylinders. In the future, the range will be expanded with a version powered by compressed natural gas. Nevertheless, there is a big but in this range of motors: there is no microhybridization, and therefore, there will be no ECO label from the DGT, nor the tax and mobility benefits associated with it. Rivals like the Hyundai i20 or the Ford Fiesta have jumped on the micro-hybrid train.

Driving assistance

Skoda has taken advantage of the move to the MQB-A0 platform to implement security systems at the height of the times. The Fabia can be equipped with an automatic parking system or the adaptive cruise control Travel Assist system, with automatic stop and start function and lane centering. Like its brothers in the Volkswagen Group, the Fabia will also be able to equip a vehicle detection system in neutral, it will recognize traffic signs and its automatic emergency braking is capable of detecting both pedestrians and cyclists.

Rivals and marketing

At the moment, Skoda has not announced the date when it will start selling the new Fabia, but it will be throughout this year. Its most direct rivals, in addition to the SEAT Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo with which it shares architecture and technology, are the Renault Clio, Peugeot 208, Hyundai i20 or Ford Fiesta. Arguments in favor of the Fabia include its large boot, a no-nonsense but fresh design, and an apparent quality that’s vastly improved over its previous generation.