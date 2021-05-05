Skoda fabia 2021 fourth generation launch

After some previews where we got to know some of its details, the Skoda Fabia was officially presented in its fourth generation and mounted on the MQB A0 modular platform that finally brings it in line with its brothers from Volkswagen (the Polo) and SEAT (the Ibiza) who had already been using it.

In the case of the Fabia, this means that it is not only larger than its previous generation but also its aforementioned brothers, measuring 4.1 meters long but standing out above all for its 2.56 meter wheelbase that will guarantee you a good space for the five occupants that you can carry. It also has a 380-liter trunk, the same capacity as the Golf with everything and that they are from different segments.

As usually happens when cars arrive after a good campaign of expectation, the exterior design of the Skoda Fabia 2021 does not bring so many surprises but rather confirms what was speculated: there are wheels between 14 and 18 inches depending on the version, the new headlights may have led lighting, the Phoenix Organe color in the images is one of the nine available (plus a gray and a black for the roof and mirrors) and can also be fitted with a panoramic roof.

Regardless of what benefits the design, Skoda emphasizes that the new Fabia was also designed with aerodynamics in mind and thanks to acoustic simulations it they also reduced turbulence and air flow against the body. The result: a drag coefficient of just 0.28 (the best in the category) and a cabin that will be quieter.

Going to the interior there is also an important jump and the Skoda Fabia 2021 will not only be more spacious, as we already mentioned, but together with the new design of this space comes a complete equipment. According to the version 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster debuts, up to 9.2-inch screen for the infotainment system and there are assists such as predictive cruise control, lane departure alert, parking assistant, among many other systems.

Regarding comfort and convenience, of course, the typical Skoda ‘Simply Clever’ details will not be lacking: removable cup holder, driver’s door sunshade, coin holder and card holder, meshes and divisions for the load between the trunk … in short, a total of 43 of this type of solutions are announced.

The mechanical part we had already mentioned but it is not necessary to confirm it: the offer of the Skoda Fabia 2021 starts with a 1.0 aspirated three-cylinder with 64 or 79 horsepower power and five-speed manual transmission. It follows the same 1.0 three-cylinder but with turbo and 94 or 109 hp, and a five-speed manual transmission or six-speed DSG. The top version will carry a 1.5 TSI four-cylinder with 147 hp and seven-speed DSG transmission. There will be no diesel or hybrid offerings.

Until now Skoda has not revealed prices for the new Fabia but it is known that it will be available initially only in its hatchback body. The third generation station wagon version will continue to be marketed until 2023, when it is replaced by the fourth generation.

