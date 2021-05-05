Skoda Fabia 2021, all the data and photos

This coming autumn Skoda will begin to sell the fourth and new generation of the Fabia, a utility that grows in size and incorporates more technological and modern equipment.

This is the new Skoda Fabia 2021

The wait has already come to an end and Skoda has officially presented the fourth and new generation of the Fabia, a utility that has been developed from a technical point of view in the common cross platform MQB-A0, that is, the same architecture used by models such as the Seat Ibiza, the Audi A1, the VW Polo, the Skoda Kamiq, the VW T-Cross and the Seat Arona.

Besides various exterior and interior design changes, one of the great novelties in the new generation of the utility of the Czech brand is found in the notable increase in the dimensions of its bodywork. Now, the utility of the Czech brand measures 4.10 m in length (+11 cm), by 1.73 m (+5 cm) in width and 1.46 m in height (-1 cm), which means that we are facing a vehicle that grows in every way, a fact that together with the redesign of the interior provides a cabin much more space for occupants and cargo. On the other hand, the wheelbase grows from 2.47 m for the Fabia III to 2.56 m for the Fabia IV. With all this, this new generation can boast of offering one of the cargo volumes for the trunk more generous among its competitors, with a capacity of 380 liters (compared to the previous 330 liters).

Skoda Fabia 2021: engines and technical keys

In the mechanical chapter, information that we have previously announced to you on several occasions is confirmed: the Fourth generation Fabia will not have diesel engines. Like the also new Seat Ibiza and VW Polo, the VW Group has decided to stop offering diesel engines in small cars.

Initially, the mechanical offer for this new model of segment B will be formed only for gasoline engines. From least to most powerful, the following will be available. In the first step, we will find a 1.0 MPI three-cylinder naturally aspirated gasoline engine at power levels of 65 and 80 hp (the least powerful will not be offered in Spain). One step above will be the 1.0 TSI turbo three-cylinder petrol engine in power levels of 95 and 110 hp, while at the top of the range you can choose the 150 hp 1.5 TSI engine with ACT deactivation system for two of the four cylinders. The type of gearbox may be a five-speed manual (in the 80 and 95 HP versions), a six-speed manual (1.0 TSI 110 HP) and a seven-speed DSG double-clutch automatic (1.0 TSI 110 HP and 1.5 TSI of 150 CV).

The improved drag It is another of the notable technical novelties in the fourth generation of this car. Compared to the third generation model, the new one offers an aerodynamic drag coefficient Cd value of 0.28, a figure much better than the previous value of 0.33. This aerodynamic improvement has been made possible by a new underbody fairing, an actively adjustable cooling curtain system in the lower air intake of the front bumper and new, newly designed wheels.

Skoda Fabia 2021: its equipment

The central European brand of the VW Group has initially announced three trim levels for the Fabia IV: Active, Ambition and Style. In this new saga, one of the biggest bets that is made is in the chapter on safety and driving assistants, since the vehicle can equip the technology Travel Assist, which jointly includes the active speed programmer and the automatic change and maintenance assistant for the lane being circulated. Other notable safety and driving aid assistants are the blind spot control and the traffic sign recognition system, among others.

On the outside, another of the new equipment in the new generation of this utility is found in the Full Led lighting system for all functions in the headlights and for the main functions in the rear light clusters. Inside, in addition to the cleaner, fresher and more youthful design with more vivid colors, the driver can optionally choose to incorporate a dashboard. digital type instrumentation (Virtual Cockpit) behind the wheel.

Finally, the new model equips multimedia infotainment systems with screens up to 9.2 inches in sizeor. The vehicle is equipped with a integrated eSIM card, which will allow users to listen to Internet radio or enjoy the wide range of Skoda Connect online mobile services with numerous entertainment options. On board, you can charging smartphones via Wireless SmartLink without the need for cables and inductively charged (without cables too) in the Phone Box. For its part, the Amundsen multimedia navigation, audio and entertainment system will obey gestural and voice commands.