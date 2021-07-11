Škoda eVoiturette, honoring the past to welcome the future

With the intention of reviving old icons, Škoda has presented a small model that is inspired by the first vehicle manufactured in Mladá Boleslav. This city in the Czech Republic has conceived some truly memorable cars, but none of them would have been possible without the 1905 Voiturette A, of which 44 units were conceived. Now him Škoda eVoiturette recover that old spirit.

The eVoiturette that emerged from the sketch of Yuhan zhang it has a lot in common with the original car, but at the same time it is a world apart. “I wanted to preserve the original spirit of the car. It has a very distinctive shape, with a pronounced hood, a raised seating position on a kind of sofa, and a minimalist cabin, ”says Yuhan. And while his vision in the vintage L & k is slightly hunched and stretched, otherwise it remains very true to the original. It certainly reminds us of the Vision Simplex from Mercedes-Benz.

However, Yuhan changed the red color to the blue tone. “Blue is the color of the future and a symbol of sustainability,” he explains. Fortunately, some golden details have been kept. According to Yuhan, the eVoiturette is intended to guide tourists 100% autonomously around Prague, for example. “I wanted to make a connection between the history of Škoda and the beauty of Prague,” says Yuhan. “There is a screen where a description of the views is presented as you go, but it could also show the history of Škoda.”

Autonomous driving without any control in the designer’s vision is still a long way to go. The idea of ​​the radiator grille and wheel rims being LED displays is also futuristic. “It should be a way for the car to communicate with you, to greet you. The vehicle as a whole should create a cozy impression, so I gave it smooth, rounded lines, ”he declares. And Yuhan lacks reason, since it would be difficult to refuse to follow something as cute as the Škoda eVoiturette.

The idea of ​​turning Voiturette A into something so unusual occurred to Yuhan rather quickly. But it took around 20 hours of work to turn the idea into a sketch. “I started with a pencil on tracing paper; the first thing I worked on was abroad. I scanned the sketch on the computer and continued from there, ”he says. And add that the initial sketch represents about 20% of the development of this type of sketch, and it is the most important part of the above. We believe it.

After the exterior, made use of the same process inside the car and consulted the result with the brand’s chief designer, Oliver Stefani. As it was a vision of a car of the future without a strict summary, his comments were minor. “He told me to get rid of a few details that resemble the solutions we were still working on for our series-produced cars,” Yuhan notes. It was this freedom that she had that made a pleasant change for her.

“Much of our work is secret and has a very clear summary. Our daily work does not leave much time for projects that show our vision and talent, but this time there was a surprising amount of freedomYuhan says gratefully. You would like to take your vision a little further, but probably in your spare time. “Maybe I create a 3D model on the computer, where I can develop some of the details,” he says. It is clear that you would love to see your idea materialize into a real concept one day.

