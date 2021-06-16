Skoda Enyaq test in video

Skoda has set out to reinvent the family car in an electric key, and the result has been the Skoda Enyaq iV. This direct rival of cars such as the Volkswagen ID.4 or the Tesla Model Y has already fallen into our hands, and that is why you already have our first video test with the Skoda Enyaq iV. With a purchase price that starts at 29,900 euros in the best of cases, This Skoda Enyaq iV may be your first electric car and we are going to explain why.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is, above all, the return of a type of car that we thought was already extinct. We talk about the minivan, and although its design and approach is not totally faithful to that idea, in its 4,659 mm long it is easy to guess that philosophy. Its design clearly follows the SUV trends imposed by the market, and for this reason its design has marked features, a ground clearance higher than that of a passenger car, tires of up to 21 “framed in well-defined wheel arches, LED optics with a lot of personality and even an illuminated grill (Optional Face Glass ) which is the most striking and characteristic design feature of the model.

But beyond this aesthetic, where we also find a height of 1,616 mm and a width of 1,879 mm, what really matters in this electric is inside. It is in the cabin where Skoda has made more emphasis, betting on that idea of ​​a motor home lounge where comfort, technology and space prevail. First of all, the composition of the passenger compartment draws attention due to the use of clean, simple and to a certain extent minimalist shapes. The build is generally of good quality, although the piano black trim, chrome accents and some door plastics could be improved.

The design of this interior has been thought to offer a highly customizable atmosphere through different environments, affecting this to the materials used, the upholstery, the moldings and even the colors. In our test unit, upholstered in black leather with contrasting brown stitching, we found good finishes, especially on the seats, which are undoubtedly the most notable point for their comfort. This comfort is also transferred to the rear seats and driving, since the Enyaq is a car that offers a very well insulated driving from the outside.

The technological component of the Enyaq iV is strong, and this is demonstrated with the 5.3 “digital instrument cluster supported by a HUD with augmented reality, plus a huge 13 “touchscreen as an infotainment system. The multimedia bet is made in style and the experience in terms of visuals, connectivity and performance is outstanding. Another point that I especially liked is the presence of physical shortcuts to functions such as the climate control, which, although it continues to require control through the screen, at least no longer conditions the touch “bar” under the screen which has no backlight.

The space in all seats is ample, allowing to accommodate 5 adults without too many problems, although the rear central square is more recommended for children. And speaking of the rear seats, in addition to double ISOFIX anchorage, we have heated side seats, independent climate control, double USB type C charging socket, individual vents and sun visors integrated into the windows. And in terms of trunk, the Enyaq gets a good note with 585 liters of volume, which can be expandable 1,710 liters if we fold down the rear seatbacks.

The Skoda Enyaq range has 4 versions for sale, 4 variants that are articulated based on the battery and electric motor they offer. In this way, the Enyaq 60 iV (40,500 euros) It is the access version with a 58 kWh battery, a 170 hp rear electric motor and a range of 400 km. One step above is the Enyaq 80 iV (46,500 euros) with 77 kWh battery, 204 hp rear electric motor and 510 km autonomy. If we continue to climb the range, the Enyaq 80X iV (49,500 euros), using a 77 kWh battery, a double electric motor with 265 hp and a range of 470 km. Finally, there is the Enyaq vRS iV, a version that is not yet for sale, but that promises to reach 306 hp of maximum power.

Recharging the Enyaq batteries is compatible with powers of up to 11 kW in alternating current (AC), or up to 100/125 kW in direct current. Recharge times for these connections will be 6 to 8 hours in AC, and between 33 and 36 minutes to restore 80% in DC. As a positive point in the Enyaq iV, charging cables for schuko and mennekes socket are included as standard, also having a specific storage compartment under the boot.

Once we went to driving, The Skoda Enyaq iV that we were able to test to bring you this first contact was the 204 CV 80 version. This configuration is clearly the most interesting of the range for its price / power / autonomy ratio. After traveling different sections and at very different paces, the point that the Enyaq stood out the most was its comfort, a quality that comes through how this electric isolates passengers from the outside and the vehicle’s setup to filter the imperfections of the road surface. It’s true that the seats help too, as does a fairly disconnected steering from the front axle to reaffirm this character.

There is no doubt that Skoda has wanted to prioritize that feeling of comfort over all aspects, something that goes perfectly with the approach of the car. Still, it’s also fair to point out that at no time was the Enyaq iV clumsy in its reactions, as its low center of gravity and setback allow it to chain curves at a certain pace. If we are looking for a more sporty profile and reactions, we are obliged to go to the Sportline or vRS versions. The 204 hp and 310 Nm were adequate power for the Enyaq, although they do not give remarkable sensations in acceleration, because that is where the 2 tons of weight that this electric scale reaches come to light. On the other hand, we were able to make some first approximate autonomy calculations, finding that exceeding 400 km of real autonomy seems to be quite feasible in a mixed driving, so that in the city it is possible that we get closer to those 500 km approved.

The price of the Skoda Enyaq, which starts at 40,500 euros for the most affordable version 60, can be significantly reduced thanks to commercial discounts for promotion and financing, in addition to the aid of the Moves plan. Adding up all the discounts and possible grants (10,600 euros), the Enyaq 60 iV would stay at 29,900 euros. It is still not a low price, but the truth is that Skoda has created a very sensible and well-equipped electric from its most affordable version.