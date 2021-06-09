Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV 2021: range, data and photos

The sporty Sportline version joins the Spanish range of the Skoda Enyaq iV adding a differentiating design and the most attractive equipment.

June 8, 2021 (2:25 PM CET)

The Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV 2021 is now on sale

The new Sportline trim level is now available in Spain on the range of the SUV Skoda Enyaq iV. The current price published in the brand’s online configurator in Spanish for this new variant is 48,995 euros.

Trim level Sportline add atoque of sportiness on the outside and inside of this one hundred percent electric SUV model. On the outside, one of the most striking elements is the presence of the gloss black color in certain areas, such as the front grill, the sales frames and the roof bars.

The large streamlined alloy wheels are another of the hallmarks of the Enyaq Sportline iV. You can choose from 20 inch diameter Vega with an anthracite color finish or 21-inch Betria in black.

Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV

In the inside sporty touches are also present through the carbon-effect trims, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and seats with integrated head restraints, among other elements.

At a technical level, it is crucial to incorporate a sports chassis with a specific suspension scheme that also slightly lowers the height of the body from the ground.

Skoda Enyaq Sportline iV

The Sportline variant of this electric SUV is offered in our country with two power levels: the iV 80 version with 201 hp and the iV 80x variant with up to 261 hp. This latest version, according to the data provided by the Czech manufacturer, can exceed 500 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge, in addition to reaching a maximum speed of 160 km / h.

In the specific standard equipment of this version, highlights such as the full LED Matrix headlights, distance control with the preceding vehicles (with predictive protection of pedestrians and cyclists), lane change assistant, rear traffic alert and or the turn assist system, capable to detect oncoming traffic.