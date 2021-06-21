Skoda ENYAQ iV 60 offer analysis June 2021

There are many electrics that have debuted in recent months, and among all of them, one of those that has raised the most expectations is the Skoda ENYAQ iV, a very spacious SUV with an impeccable design and a more premium atmosphere than the rest of the models. Skoda and even its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.4. It is currently possible to buy a Skoda ENYAQ iV 60 for € 29,900 thanks to the MOVES Plan and the various discounts of the Czech firm, assuming a € 10,000 savings compared to the official rate.

The promoted access version has a 180 hp and 310 Nm torque electric motor, figures that without being especially spectacular, with a 0 to 100 km / h in 8.7 seconds, places this ENYAQ at the level of any thermal mechanics of similar power despite having a curb weight of two tons, being in this aspect the top speed of 160 km / h the most negative data.

The set is completed with a lithium-ion battery 62 kWh gross (58 kWh net) that allows you to achieve a autonomy of 411 km according to the WLTP cycle, a good figure to cover the different daily or even weekly trips without major setback, in addition to having a 7.2 kW on-board charger, so that by means of a wallbox type charging point it is possible to charge the battery in less than ten hours.

The ENYAQ iV stands out for its habitability and comfort

Another remarkable point of ENYAQ in general is habitability. It is true that it is a Sizable SUV (it measures 4.65 meters in length), but a wheelbase of 2,765 mm and a luggage compartment of 585 liters are figures of a superior category that it achieves thanks to the fact that it is built on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform specially developed for electric vehicles and shared with other models such as ID.3 or ID.4.

Regarding the equipment associated with this basic finish, to say that it is quite correct, with elements such as 19 “alloy wheels, LED headlights, speed limiter, rear parking sensor or a 19” multimedia system, among others.

The Skoda ENYAQ iV 60 for € 29,900 is conditional on a minimum financing with the brand, in addition to including the various aids of the MOVES III Plan, so it is necessary scrap a used car with at least twelve months of membership and seven years old.

Although it is not one of the cheapest electric SUVs, it is especially recommended

Overall, this access ENYAQ is a highly recommended SUV and one of the most interesting electric vehicles on the market. There are significantly cheaper alternatives, such as the Kia e-Niro Concept for € 21,800, but it is about a model a little step (or two) behind in all respects, both for benefits (it has 136 hp), and for autonomy (it can only travel 289 km), in addition to space and general quality.

Thus, the biggest rival of the ENYAQ iV 60 is the Volkswagen ID.4 Pure 109 kW from € 29,985 discounting the € 7,000 of the MOVES, an alternative with a mechanic of only 149 hp and less autonomy (344 km), although it maintains a practically traced interior space and a very similar equipment.