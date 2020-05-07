The Skoda Enyaq iV is an SUV-type electric car that is currently under development. Its presentation is scheduled for the end of 2020 with a view to commercialization in 2021. In its most functional version, it will have 201 horsepower and 500 kilometers of autonomy. Its price has not yet transpired.

The name ‘Enyaq’ comes from the Irish ‘Enya’, which means ‘source of life’. The letter ‘E’ located at the beginning of the nomenclature is a nod to the electrical nomenclature, while the ending ‘Q’ follows the philosophy started by other models of the brand, such as the Skoda Karoq, Skoda Kamiq and Skoda Kodiaq.

SKODA ENYAQ IV 2021: EXTERIOR

The Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 is the first electric vehicle of the Czech brand based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electric-powered platform. It will measure 4,648 meters in length, 1,877 meters in width and 1,618 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 2,765 meters. Its weight has not yet been released, but its trunk will have a capacity of 585 liters with the rear seats raised.

The Enyaq IV 2021 has not yet been formally presented, but in May 2020 the first images of the model with camouflage decoration have transpired.

SKODA ENYAQ IV 2021: INTERIOR

Images of the interior of the Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 have not yet been disclosed, although the brand has already anticipated that it will equip a 13-inch digital touch screen and that it will offer the option of having a head-up display system.

SKODA ENYAQ IV 2021: MECHANICAL

The Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 will be available with five different mechanical options. Three of them are with a single electric motor, while two are with a twin-engine configuration.

The single-engine Enyaq iVs will be rear-wheel drive. The access model will offer 146 horsepower and a range of 340 kilometers in the approval cycle, originating from a 55 kilowatt hour battery.

The next level will be at 177 horsepower and a range of 390 kilometers between charges, thanks to a 62 kilowatt hour battery.

The top of the range will reach a power of 201 horsepower and a range of up to 500 kilometers in WLTP cycle, thanks to a significantly larger battery, 82 kilowatt hours.

Drivers who want to can opt for two twin-engine options, which will give them access to all-wheel drive.

The base model will be 261 horsepower, but a 302 horsepower performance version will be available that will likely carry the ‘RS’ label. Both engines will have a range of 460 kilometers.

Skoda announces that the 302-horsepower Enyaq IV will accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds and that it will have top speed electronically limited to 180 km / h.

The intention of the brand is that the car is compatible with chargers up to 125 kilowatts, which would allow recharging from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes.

SKODA ENYAQ 2021: PRICES

The price of the Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 has not yet transpired.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/07/2020 First photographs of the Enyaq iV 2021 02/13/2020 Confirmation of the name of the Enyaq iV 2021

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.