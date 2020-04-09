The first run produced has been sold in less than 60 days

The price of the car in Spain is 22,370 euros

The Skoda Citigoe iV will not be available for purchase for a time in the UK as the brand has received many more orders than originally anticipated.

The electric cars they are still a virtually residual part of the automotive market. Its high price and lack of infrastructure are two reasons for this. However, there are models that have caught the attention of buyers until curious cases such as the one that occurred in the United Kingdom occur. Skoda it has had to stop accepting orders for the Citigoe iV because the demand has exceeded all expectations.

Initial production of Skoda Citigoe iV for the United Kingdom it contemplated almost 400 units, which have been sold in less than 60 days. It won’t be until more units are built that more orders are accepted by the manufacturer. Obviously, the crisis of coronavirus It has not helped in this regard, since production was forced to stop in mid-March.

An internal source of Skoda He told Autocar that “we had high hopes for the car and demand has been exceptionally high. As a result, we have sold everything faster than expected.”

Let’s remember that the Skoda Citigoe iV It has an 82 horsepower engine and a maximum torque of 210 Newton meter. In addition, with its 36.8 kilowatt hour battery, it is capable of traveling up to 260 kilometers on a single charge according to WLTP. The starting price of the model in Spain is 22,370 euros.

