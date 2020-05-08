The Skoda Enyaq iV will be the first electric SUV from the Czech manufacturer, a car closely related to the Volkswagen ID.4 (practically identical mechanically) of which Skoda has already announced the versions that will make up its range, the different batteries available, its autonomy, power and the size of its body, among other information.

The Skoda Enyaq iV will be the first Skoda model based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular platform, specifically for electric cars. A fully electric SUV that will be available with three battery sizes, five power variants, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and a range of up to 500 kilometers in WLTP cycle.

Skoda Enyaq iV: three battery sizes and up to 306 HP of power

The range access model will be the Skoda Enyaq iV 50: Its lithium-ion battery has a usable capacity of 52 kWh (55 kWh gross), which will provide a range of 340 kilometers. The battery powers a 148hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which sends power to the rear wheels.

The next step in the range will be the Skoda Enyaq iV 60: In this case we have a battery of 58 kWh net (62 kWh gross) that will allow autonomy of up to 390 kilometers. This version equips a 179 horsepower electric motor.

The Enyaq iV 80 will be the version with the greatest autonomy: 500 kilometers (WLTP) thanks to a battery with 77 kWh of useful capacity (82 kWh gross). In this case, the engine has a maximum power of 204 hp (the highest figure that the Volkswagen ID.3 will also offer).

That same battery, the largest in the range, will also be used in two versions equipped with a second electric motor on the front axle and, therefore, with all-wheel drive: the Enyaq 80X and Enyaq vRS, of 265 CV and 306 CV of power, respectively. The maximum autonomy of the two versions with all-wheel drive is 460 kilometers.

The Skoda Enyaq will be related to the Volkswagen ID.4.

The Enyaq iV will have fast charge to 125 kW in direct current, thanks to which you can recharge the battery from 10 to 80% in 40 minutes (depending on the size of the battery). It can also be logically charged at home using a wallbox of up to 11 kW in alternating current. With this option, charging the battery requires between six and eight hours, depending on the size.

A total of five different power variants and three battery sizes to cover a wide range of needs, from those who need the car for long journeys to those looking for performance, or all-wheel drive to guarantee grip in all circumstances. The most powerful variant of the Skoda Enyaq iV will towing up to 1,200 kg, in case of need.

The Enyaq promises a spacious interior with plenty of space and ‘Simply Clever’ functionality

Skoda has also announced the exterior measurements of its upcoming electric SUV. The Enyaq measures 4,648 mm long, 1,877 mm wide and has a height of 1,618 mm. Its 2,765 mm wheelbase promises ample space for passengers, who can travel with all their luggage thanks to a trunk with 585 liters capacity.

As is typical for the Checho manufacturer, its interior will stand out for offering solutions that provide added functionality, the brand’s well-known ‘Simply Clever’ philosophy. To this we must add the latest in connectivity and infotainment, which will include a 13-inch center screen multimedia system, head-up display with augmented reality and permanent Internet connection.

In addition, Skoda has wanted to take advantage to introduce new sustainable materials for the interior, such as leather made from olives that is used for the first time in a series model. However, other options may continue to be chosen according to customer preferences.

Several units of the next Skoda Enyaq, still in camouflage.

This new electric SUV will be produced at Skoda’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav (Czech Republic), making it the first Volkswagen Group vehicle based on the MEB produced outside of Germany.

Its serial production will start in late 2020, and its market launch is scheduled for early 2021. There will be a ‘Founder’s Edition’ version, equipped with more specific equipment and a different look, limited to 1,895 units to commemorate the year of the company’s founding.

.