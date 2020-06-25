Skittles campaign Letters Filled With Pride was created with the support of Gay Times and Switchboard for the UK

It is estimated that many identity and belonging problems of the LGBT + community were accentuated during the pandemic

Therefore, this activation aims to remind its members that they are not alone.

Because of the pandemic, not only were the plans of countless companies ruined, and the economy of almost everyone ended in a downward spiral. In addition, many dates and celebrations also had to radically change in their nature. Dates like Mother’s and Father’s Day did not have the usual campaign or activation that has been customary for years. The phenomenon is clearer with Pride Month, usually full of joy and enthusiasm.

Due to the indications of healthy distance, it will not be possible to sustain the great parades that usually characterize Pride Month. So various brands are trying to demonstrate their support for the community remotely. Example is the new Skittles campaign. But the candy brand was not limited to giving a message to the LGBT + audience. In fact, he encourages the entire public to send a physical letter of appreciation to all his friends in that sector.

So Skittles partnered with the Switchboard and Gay Times organizations to take this idea to the next level. Through the campaign’s official website, people can write a letter to a friend, family member, or anyone else they appreciate who is from the LGBT + community. By putting their address, companies will print and deliver the message, physically, to people. And thus, achieve a better Pride Month celebration, but at a distance.

A discreet but deadly campaign

Several Skittles-style businesses have tried to reduce the physical distance between their brands and the public for some campaign. For example, Canadian Cineplex brought a movie show to their clients’ balconies in Toronto. Sentosa Island, meanwhile, used Animal Crossing to give people a digital taste of their resort without exposing their health. And through its app, Burger King has continued to interact with its customers, through various dynamics.

Related Notes

Skittles’ idea for their Pride Month campaign is simple, but effective. When it comes to this celebration, it’s crucial that companies don’t focus their message around their brand or products. It is important to step back and let it be the LGBT + community itself that takes the spotlight. This small and simple activation follows this principle perfectly. There is no more personal communication channel than a traditional physical letter.

At the same time, the impact of the brand is not lost, since not only its logo is present on the cards themselves. The campaign also helps to consolidate the name Skittles as an ally that is willing to step back and let the LGBT + community take center stage. Something that, as has been seen in other years, not all companies want or can do. It may be a minimal show of support, but it’s all you need to reach your goal.

The Pride Month in 2020

With this Skittles campaign, several activations for this Pride Month are already being added, demonstrating the ability of brands to adapt even to crisis conditions. For example, P&G generated a couple of activations to show support for the LGBT + community. Animal Crossing, due to the pandemic, organized a parade and various activities on an island within its title. And Pride London created a documentary about the sector’s struggles during the crisis.

As Pride Day approaches, it is more urgent that brands that have not already done so launch a campaign in this regard. But how could they shape their strategy? According to Travel And Leisure, a common strategy (as evidenced by the Skittles case) is to go into the digital environment. Other companies, in DigiDay data, are in fact avoiding the celebration entirely. According to AdAge, many have gone down the merchandising path.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299