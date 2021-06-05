Skittles commemorates Gay Pride Month with gray packaging, without the color of the rainbow

To join the commemorative events of Gay Pride Month, Skittles, the renowned brand of candy, announced its support campaign with a radical change in its packaging and product in which it eliminates its bright colors for gray.

The classic colors that represent the brand in its sweets and packaging will temporarily disappear for a month to give way to a black and white packaging with small touches of red, as well as gray bezels with a white “S” in the center.

With this presentation the consumer will not know if the sweet they eat is strawberry, orange, lemon, green apple or grape, what they are looking for reinforce the message about the value of the interior, says the company.

The special edition packages will begin to be marketed in the United States, in stores such as Walmart, Target Kroger, Albertson’s and other select stores.

From the sale of this product, the brand will donate to the non-profit organization GLAAD, which supports the LGBT community, $ 1 for each package of the special Skittles Pride Packs up to $ 100,000.

Hank Izzo, vice president of marketing for Mars Wrigley US, said Skittles is passionate about showing his support for the LGBTQ community. “We believe that giving up our rainbow means much more than simply removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we are excited to do our part to make a difference for the LGBTQ + community through our partnership with GLAAD, not just in June, but throughout the year, “said Izoo.

According to data from the LGBT Capital organization, the pink marketer is worth $ 660 billion dollars worldwide.

In the United States, the LGTB community has the greatest purchasing power in America, with a community made up of 20 million people who spend $ 900,000 million dollars a year.

The LGBT community in Brazil spends $ 120,000 million annually with 13 million citizens and that of Mexico, made up of 8 million people, consumes $ 65,000 million annually.

With information from Market2.0

