Skip the air conditioning and get one of the best water fans

Tips for choosing the best fan with water

A water fan It can be your great acquisition for this summer. But you may have already realized that finding the ideal model is not an easy task. That’s why here we show you a series of basic criteria that you should take into account when buying your nebular fan:

Power. The power will indicate the working capacity of the fan. Depending on the heat and humidity in the area where you live, you will need more or less power.

Velocity. A feature that will go hand in hand with the speed that our fan can reach with water. The more power, the higher the speed. Specifically, more speed sections. While some models have only two speeds, there are others that can have many more.

Nebulizer. It is the part of the fan that will add that touch of moisture and freshness you need our room. It will be in charge of expelling water so that the fan finishes cooling the room.

Ability. The nebulizers of a fan consist of a water tank that usually has a capacity of up to 3 liters.

Regulation. Can regulate the height of the fan, as well as the blade orientation, is something fundamental. More than anything, because it will help us optimize your work as much as possible.

What is a fan with water?

It is a fan that has the particularity of, thanks to its nebulizer, generate a cloud of water droplets of almost microscopic size. When the water evaporates, the room experiences a natural drop in temperature.

For its part, a conventional fan, will be limited to remove hot air from the room to give a feeling of freshness, although the ambient temperature is still just as high.

How do nebular fans work?

Although they may seem sophisticated devices, the truth is that these fans work in a very similar way to those of a lifetime. The only difference is the water added by the nebulizer, what will actually lower the temperature.

As soon as the water in the tank runs out, we will have to fill it. In fact, we can use the nebulizer independently, without having to activate the fan. It can be very useful during the winter, to humidify the house when we have the heating on.

Where to install a water fan?

The truth is you can install your water fan where you consider. Of course, the place you choose will determine the power which should have the model you buy. If what you want is air conditioning an exterior such as a terrace, you will need a higher power than to cool your room. You also won’t need the same fan to install it in your living room than for your office or a large school center.

Benefits of buying a fan with water

The work and operation of these nebular fans are beyond doubt, but you may be interested in knowing the main advantages that entails the purchase of one of these appliances:

Easy to use. Best of all, they are fans that anyone can use. They require little installation, and you won’t have to worry about anything other than refilling the water tank when it runs out.

You save money. As they consume much less than air conditioners, fans with water they will help us to considerably reduce our electricity bill.

Transportable. It is true that there are many models and sizes, but, in general, these fans are easily transportable. Therefore, we can uninstall and install them comfortably anywhere in our house.

They do not affect health. Unlike air conditioners, nebular ventilators do not cause dryness or colds. After all, it is a lifelong fan that uses a little water to refresh the environment.