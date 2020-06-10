Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. 6

La Flaca is a hymn about a man who falls at the feet of a tremendous mulatto, muse for Jarabe de Palo to break in, sweeping away a catchy melody and a chorus that sneaks into his head.

“With your permission I am about to tell how I wrote La Flaca. For this I take advantage of a text I made for the occasion in our album book Orquesta recycling (2009). There I revealed the secret of one of the shortest and most intense romances I have ever experienced, as well as other stories that led me to compose some of the most popular songs by Jarabe de Palo. ”

He adds: “Film director Fernando de France had bought eight cheap tickets and invited us to travel to Cuba with one objective: to shoot the video for The Dark Side, which was not edited at the time. We arrived in Havana … and we went partying to an open-air disco … We had some mojitos and when we were leaving a woman of impressive beauty entered, wearing a semi-transparent red chiffon dress, and in the face two suns that without words they spoke ”.

During that week they looked for a model for the video, so they saw “many great girls, but in everyone’s head there was only one: the girl in the red dress … We went every night until we found her. A goddess … We approached and told her about our plans: we needed a model for a video and we thought that she was ideal. Alsoris accepted.

The following day, he met us at his house to collect his things and at noon he was already settled in our hotel, sharing a room with Eva Nielsen, the assistant director, continues the musician. In those days it rained a lot in Cuba and the video was not shot and “there were changes in logistics. Alsoris moved into my room (not because he liked me better, but rather the opposite, because it turned out that Eva liked him a little more than normal). Many things happened … Pau fell madly in love with that black coral.

“The night before the trip we went out to celebrate, we returned to the hotel at dawn and already in the room, Alsoris, like every night, gave me a kiss on the cheek and got into his bed. I went to the bathroom and when I went out, seeing that black angel clad in white sheets, I couldn’t help myself: “Skinny, I can’t leave the island without sleeping with you.” She smiled, opened her arms and said to me: ‘Come, Pablito.’

The next memory I have is waking up to the morning sun hitting me in the face, hugging Alsoris, but fully clothed. I got up, grabbed a pencil and a sheet of paper, and sitting on my bed and looking at the sleeping Skinny I wrote … in just 10 minutes, a short poetry that related what I had felt for that woman during those two incredible weeks in Havana.