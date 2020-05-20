The online trading platform for Forex and CFD Skilling reached, this year, with the acquisition of the FSA Seychelles license, another significant milestone that allows for global expansion.

Founded in 2016, Skilling acquired the license from CySEC in 2018, allowing them to offer trading services in the EEA, and obtained authorization from the FCA Branch in the United Kingdom in January 2020 to continue to provide services after Brexit in the United Kingdom. United.

“The acquisition of the prestigious Seychelles license is a very important milestone for our global expansion. Since our launch in Europe last year, we have proudly witnessed a high demand for our product. We have worked continuously over the past 12 months to make our trading platform even faster and more waterproof. Now, we are more than ever ready to offer our proprietary trading platform – with competitive and transparent prices, ultra-fast order execution and multilingual support – to traders around the world, “said the Skilling Group CEO , André Lavold. “Skilling is well positioned for international growth; and with the Seychelles license, our customers outside Europe can expect the same level of excellence that Skilling has provided for customers in Europe.”

The Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) is the regulatory body for non-bank financial services in Seychelles. Established under the Financial Services Authority Act 2013, through a solid regulatory regime, the Authority is responsible for the licensing, supervision and development of the Seychelles’ non-bank financial services sector.

“We have exciting moments ahead and the team and I are very excited,” added Lavold.

Skilling (Seychelles) Ltd, is authorized and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) under license No. SD042 (the ‘Company’). Suite 3, Global Village, Jivan’s Complex, Mont Fleuri, Mahe, Seychelles.

