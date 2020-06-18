Nintendo Switch receives a large number of titles every week thanks to the eShop, its virtual console, so players have a choice so they don’t get bored. So one of these titles is Skelattack, which has been developed by Konami and by Ukuza, and which came completely surprise to the store. Therefore, if you are lovers of the metroidvania genre, then do not miss the opportunity to read our analysis, since here we break down the main characteristics that make this title may be on the minds of some players. Death is not the end of the journey!

Underworld is in danger!

The dead in the hole and the live in the bun, or so they say, but in Skelattack we are more than clear that this is not the case. Underworld It is the place where those who have already left the world of the living live, and one of the last to join has been Skully, our protagonist. However, when he was about to remember who he had been when he was still alive (through an important ceremony), the humans decided to attack this world, so he must leave immediately in order to save the old man from the city.

Thus, in this title we find a moderately simple story And, although on some occasions it tries to create the odd twist of script, the truth is that it is more than predictable, but it is not that it has great importance, because, although in some of the platform games the story is located in one of the central focuses, the most important thing is always its playability. In this title, as in any other metroidvania, the important thing is the jumps, and this time the total we can give is two, but it is also possible to bounce off the walls to reach some higher places. Of course, it should be noted that, since this jump is executed in a somewhat different way than seen in other games, it may take us a while to get hold of it. And that’s not all, since we also have some skills special (which have their own magic bar) that are executed thanks to our faithful companion bat: the possibility of recovering life, launching an explosive rib and an additional jump. And we can even improve these skills if we get enough stones!

And what if we meet a human enemy on our way? Well it’s as simple as take a sword. And the truth is that, although we do not find a wide variety of opponents that stand before us, some are placed in the most precise locations so that we fall into their traps. However, bosses do not have such well thought-out attack patterns, as most of them can be defeated by attacking left and right and occasionally using the power that allows us to regain life, so it could be said that they are not precisely one of the strong points; And this is even easier if we have made some improvements to the sword, because his life drops even faster.

Finally, it only remains to talk about design of the different sections of platforms. Throughout the title we move through various environments and each of them has different mechanics, which means that at no time do we feel that we are constantly crossing the same section. To mention some, we have from moments in which we have to calculate very well the jumps that we are going to take, to some lamps that we have to operate so that the platforms on which we perch can be seen. And despite all this, we stumbled upon a level design that becomes straightforward for most of the game, with a challenge only in the last bars, so those looking for a challenging metroidvania is not the case. .

A most classic artistic style

Turning to a more technical level, one of the aspects that caught our attention from the first moment is the artistic style. As we have already mentioned, we visit locations of all kinds, from sewers to an enchanted forest, through a volcano, and all these environments have been created thanks to graphics that remind us of the animation series of yesteryear, which may delight the most lovers of these « drawings » from before. In addition, we also find a band sonorous that uses varied themes that marry perfectly, using some rhythms of all kinds, but the truth is that there are only a couple of themes that stand out above the rest, since most of them contribute precisely to creating an atmosphere, so they appear background quietly and without disturbing (or exciting) the player. We cannot say that it is precisely a soundtrack that will remain in the memory of the players once they have finished the main story.

And speaking of main story, Skelattack has a duration of about 4 or 5 hours if we focus simply on moving left and right, although these can increase by a couple more if we dedicate ourselves to searching all over Underworld for the pages of the library’s history books. It is true that this element is an incentive for the player to explore all corners, but the truth is that there is not much incentive for it, since the greatest reward is to be able to know something more about the history of this « dead » world and, If this is not what you are looking for in a metroidvania of these characteristics, then you do not stop to look for them. Nor can we speak of a great replayability, since being so short, it is possible to finish it in one afternoon if we are devourers of this genre, mainly because the path we follow is quite linear, despite the fact that the different areas are distributed in various ways.

Likewise, this game so It’s only available in EnglishTherefore, if you do not have an average knowledge of this language, you will miss its dialogues, which are quite ingenious. Of course, like any other platform, it can be played without having much knowledge of what the different elements on the screen are telling us.

Skelattack – A game halfway between life and death

Skelattack is a metroidvania that presents us with a more than interesting artistic style that reminds us of the animation series of yesteryear. However, it is a short-lived title in which the platforms (and the bosses) could have given a little more of themselves, since most of the time those more experienced players can feel some tedium. Thus, we can say that it is a perfect game for those who do not have enough skill and who do not have much free time. Are you ready to explore this world where the dead are more alive than ever?

We have analyzed « Skelattack » thanks to a digital code provided by Konami. Version analyzed: 1.0.0

The dead are more alive than ever!

Skelattack is a title belonging to the metroidvania genre that presents a world taken from the animation series of yesteryear. However, its gameplay does not innovate in almost any sense and it may be too short for those more experienced players.

PROS

His artistic style reminiscent of the animation series of the past

Its short duration makes it perfect for those who do not have much free time

Variety of mechanics in the different areas that we must cross

CONS

A simple difficulty curve most of the game, but somewhat complex in the last bars

The battles against the final bosses of each zone could have given much more of themselves

Only available in English, so its clever dialogues may not be accessible to some players

